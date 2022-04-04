Glancing Back for for April 4: Mattoon National Guard Armory rededicated

100 years ago,

April 4, 1922

MATTOON – The ordinance providing for an increase in salary of the Mattoon city attorney from $75 a month to $125 a month became a law of the city last night when Mayor Kizer neither signed nor vetoed the matter. When passed by the city council, ordinances shall become law within 10 days without the mayor’s signature if he fails to present it to the council with a vetoing message. However, no sooner was the ordinance permitted to become law than Alderman Owens came to the front with an ordinance to repeal the salary increase measure. The ordinance, if passed and approved by Mayor Kizer moves the salary back to $75 a week. It was placed in the hands of the judiciary committee to report at the next council meeting… MATTOON – C.L. James, superintendent of the Mattoon water works, stated this morning that he has completed placement of 250 trees at the reservoir, the work of transplanting the trees from bell’s woods having consumed about two months’ work. The trees are all hardy looking, and the care given them in transplanting should guarantee a good growth at their present location, according to Mr. James. The trees are maples, elms and other hardy varieties that do well in that vicinity.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – Officials of the Illinois Department of Highways office in Paris have revealed details of plans to widen and improving Illinois Route 121 from 33rd Street in Mattoon to Sullivan. The highway will be widened from 18 feet to 24 feet with an eight-foot all-weather shoulder to be added. The curve at Allenville will be relocated 90 feet to the northeast. The intersection of Piatt Avenue in Mattoon and one in Allenville with Route 121 will be relocated to provide safer angles of entering Route 121. Also planned is a left-turn lane at the Bruce-Findlay Road and replacement of bridges over Crab Apple Creek and Whitley Creek… CHARLESTON – Marty Pattin will be the Boston Red Sox opening-day pitcher if and when the 1972 Major League Baseball season gets underway. It will mark the third time in the past four years he has enjoyed that honor. He beat the California Angels 4-3 in Seattle’s historic 1969 opener and went the distance last season in Milwaukee’s 7-2 win over Minnesota. He also worked the 1966 opener with Quad-Cities (Angels’ Class A farm club) in the Midwest League and won to give him a 3-0 record as a first-day pitcher. Boston is scheduled to open the season Thursday in Detroit if the strike ends.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON – The Mattoon Illinois National Guard unit is celebrating its 50th anniversary this week, though as its first commanding officer points out, 50 years hardly covers it. John Phipps, retired major general and former commanding officer of the Mattoon unit, can trace the history of his old command to the Revolutionary War. But this anniversary honors 28 men, mostly veterans, re-entered service to their country, even if it was only one weekend a month and two weeks every summer. Arthur Kenton and Harold Grisamore were two of the local Guard unit’s first 28 enlistees. In the first year, the unit was called up to flood duty. In the years to come, members of Company E would serve in Korea, Germany, The Philippines and Alaska… MATTOON – The Mattoon Armory will be rededicated tomorrow in honor of the Mattoon National Guard unit’s first commanding officer. At the ceremony, the armory will officially become the Major General John R. Phipps Armory, celebrating the accomplishments of one of Mattoon’s most decorated soldiers. Phipps served with an artillery unit in the South Pacific during World War II. When he returned home he organized and led Mattoon’s National Guard unit. He went on to serve as adjutant general of the Illinois National Guard before retiring from active service in 1983… CHARLESTON – A celebration of 100 years of boys track and field at Charleston High School is planned tonight for current and past team members. Current CHS track coach Todd Vilardo and others have organized the event which has a theme of “Passing the Baton to Another Century of Excellence.” Charleston track and field athletes have won 33 medals at the Illinois High School Association Boys State Track Meet, including three first place finishes and seven second-place finishes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0