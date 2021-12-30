Glancing Back for for Dec. 30: Arcola's Lawn Rangers ride again

100 years ago,

Dec. 30, 1921

MATTOON – At a meeting in the Mattoon city clerk’s office yesterday attended by several businesses owners of Broadway Avenue property from 14th Street to 19th Street, City Engineer Goetz explained work that would be involved to repave or improve Broadway between those two points. Mr. Goetz announced that the kind of pavement thought most practical would cost approximately $12.50 a front foot. Total cost of construction of 8,900 square yards, including curbing and guttering and other incidentals, would be $48,191.56, of which Central Illinois Public Service would pay about $6,000 for the eight feet of street allowed it for the interurban tracks… CHARLESTON – With the exception of about one-half mile of dirt road, which is usually in good condition, Charleston is now open to the National Highway by gravel road. More than 20 wagons and teams were engaged yesterday in hauling gravel to complete the gap near the National Highway, four miles east of Greenup. The strip which was completed lies in the northern section of Crooked Creek Township and borders on the southern edge of Union Township in Cumberland County. It is possible now to get onto the paved National Highway from Charleston.

50 years ago, 1971

MATTOON – Unusual December weather continued in the Mattoon area last night with temperatures steadily climbing rather than falling. The mercury, which stood at 38 degrees at 7 p.m., pushed to a balmy 58-degree reading at 2 a.m. today. Cloudy, windy weather with steadily falling temperatures followed today. The low tonight is expected to be about 25 degrees. Tomorrow – the last day of 1971 – will be sunny with a high temperature of about 40. Light showers yesterday produced .17 of an inch of precipitation, bringing the December total of 6.90 inches, far above normal for the month. The 1971 total stands at 37.53 inches… MATTOON – Roy Sheppard, Mattoon High School principal, presented special gifts to Mr. and Mrs. J.A. “Bud” Brown, who were the 65,000th fan to attend the Mattoon Holiday Basketball Classic in its nine-year history. The Browns received two season passes for the 1972 MHS football and basketball season, two passes for the 1972 holiday tournament and merchandise gifts. In addition, Jerry Stewart received a trophy in recognition of being the top ticket salesman for the holiday tournament. Stewart sold $778 worth of tickets.

25 years ago, 1996

ARCOLA – The Lawn Rangers ride again. In fact, they’re riding twice this week, on Sunday in San Diego’s Holiday Bowl parade, and again Tuesday as part of the Fiesta Bowl parade in Phoenix. “Not bad for a bunch of guys with lawn mowers,” joked Ranger co-founder Pat Monahan. The Arcola-based Rangers perform precision drills while pushing lawn mowers and twirling brooms. The Lawn Rangers formed in 1981 and first performed in Arcola’s Broom Corn Festival Parade… MATTOON – Reigning champion Rantoul could not repeat as Mattoon’s Lady Wave edged the Lady Eagles 40-39 in the championship game of the Mattoon Holiday Tournament. It was Mattoon’s first tourney championship since the 1992-93 season. In Charleston, the Teutopolis Lady Shoes clobbered Olney 65-39 to win their fourth Charleston Girls Holiday Basketball Tournament in as many years. Top-seeded Edwardsville smothered Mahomet-Seymour 46-31 to claim the championship of the 20th annual Charleston Boys Basketball Holiday Tournament at Eastern Illinois University’s Lantz Gym.

