Glancing Back for for Sept. 20

MATTOON — Scoreless for eight innings, the first game in the best-of-five series between the Steam Bakery boys and Charleston went to the county seat lads. Charleston erupted for five runs in the ninth inning for a 5-0 win. Fuller pitched a good game for Mattoon, striking out 12 batters. Cobble pitched a great game for Charleston and also struck out 12 batters. The largest crowd of the season witnessed the contest, which was devoid of wrangling. The second game of the series will be played at Charleston next Sunday afternoon... NEW YORK — Babe Ruth is in a fair way to clean up a fortune this baseball season. When the season opened, Ruth was guaranteed by the New York Yankees $500 for every home run he makes this season in excess of his record of 29 he hit last year. To date, he has belted 49 this year, 20 more than in 1919, which nets him $10,000. But there's more. The "Pride of the Diamond" nets $35,000 this year for a movie contract, gets $10,000 from a soap company, $5,000 for talking into a phonograph, will draw $20,000 or more as his season's salary and has more than a fair chance to figure in World Series profits.