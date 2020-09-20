Glancing Back for for Sept. 20

100 years ago,
Sept. 20, 1920
MATTOON — Scoreless for eight innings, the first game in the best-of-five series between the Steam Bakery boys and Charleston went to the county seat lads. Charleston erupted for five runs in the ninth inning for a 5-0 win. Fuller pitched a good game for Mattoon, striking out 12 batters. Cobble pitched a great game for Charleston and also struck out 12 batters. The largest crowd of the season witnessed the contest, which was devoid of wrangling. The second game of the series will be played at Charleston next Sunday afternoon... NEW YORK — Babe Ruth is in a fair way to clean up a fortune this baseball season. When the season opened, Ruth was guaranteed by the New York Yankees $500 for every home run he makes this season in excess of his record of 29 he hit last year. To date, he has belted 49 this year, 20 more than in 1919, which nets him $10,000. But there's more. The "Pride of the Diamond" nets $35,000 this year for a movie contract, gets $10,000 from a soap company, $5,000 for talking into a phonograph, will draw $20,000 or more as his season's salary and has more than a fair chance to figure in World Series profits.
50 years ago, 1970
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — The newly dedicated parish family center at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church is the latest major improvement in Mattoon. The recent announcement of the $3 million addition to the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home will help care for those with Alzheimer's disease. Not too long ago the $25 million addition to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center was dedicated and the Consolidated Communications renovations at its corporate offices at 17th and Broadway were completed. In a few weeks, the Mattoon Public Library will re-open after a $2 million facelift... CHARLESTON — The Royal Academy of Music in London has named Charleston native Curtis Price as its new director. Price is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Dalias Price of Charleston. A 1963 graduate of Charleston High School, Price was a music major at Southern Illinois University before going to Harvard University and obtaining a doctorate. He has lived in London since 1982 and was head of the music department at King's College until this August. The president of the Royal Academy is Princess Diana, who frequently attends concerts and presides over graduation ceremonies...
