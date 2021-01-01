Glancing Back for Jan. 1

MATTOON — A general cut on expenses for the maintenance crews of the Illinois Central Railroad went into effect today when 30 to 50 percent of the section men were laid off. On the Illinois Division, from Hayes to Sigel, a distance of 56 miles, the force is cut from 77 to 40. A further reduction amounting to 30 percent has been made in the Indiana Division and for carpenters, bridge men, etc. Everything is now reduced to winter conditions, and it will probably be March before the men are put back in again... MATTOON — While the old year passed out as any April day, the new year was ushered in with the mildness and charm of a May morning. The first day in January started off with a temperature up near 60 degrees. But the deep fog and damp of the day drew complaints from some quarters. F.A. Claypoole and Glenn Board went out with their car to Arcola, where they left their car and walked back to Mattoon on the safety-first principle. The fog was too strong for safety.