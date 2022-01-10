Glancing Back for Jan. 10: Sign erected declaring site of new hospital in Coles County

100 years ago,

Jan. 10, 1922

MATTOON – C.A. Hathaway, district engineer of the Illinois Highway Commission, was in Mattoon yesterday in conference with local officials about that part of the Effingham to Mattoon Egyptian Trail that is in Coles County. Mr. Hathaway stated the Effingham-Mattoon line is on the program for this year. According to present plans, the road between Effingham and Mattoon will follow closely the right-of-way of the Illinois Central Railroad, thus shortening the distance between the two towns by about eight miles… MATTOON – The Mattoon Shipping Association held its first annual meeting Saturday with about 100 of the association’s 122 members attending. Ray G. Redding, the manager, reported that during the year the association shipped for farmers 3,048 hogs, 241 head of cattle, 215 head of calves and 265 head of sheep, amounting to $59,145.17; two carloads of hay amounting to $297.03 and eight carloads of corn amounting to $2,619.31. The same officers were elected for 1922: Rollo G. Riddle, president; Roy Adrian, vice president; and Fred H. Lebrecht, secretary-treasurer… SPRINGFIELD – Despite the fact that automobile prices climbed in 1921, nearly 100,000 more cars were licensed by the secretary of state’s office last year than in 1920. A total of 670,513 licenses were issued last year, compared to 575,351 in 1920. Receipts in the automobile department of the secretary of state increased by $887,602 in 1921 for total auto license receipts of $5,915,705.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – The future site of the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center is now marked by a large sign. The sign is readily visible from Illinois Route 16 and is just north and east of the entrance to Coles County Memorial Airport. The Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning plans a public hearing in February for a conditional use permit for the proposed hospital site. Funding for the areawide hospital should be secured now that area residents have contributed more than the required $2.5 million in matching money… CHARLESTON – Inez B. Livingston of Charleston, a member of the psychology department at Eastern Illinois University, spent the Christmas holidays in Bahrain, an Arab state located in the southern Arabian Gulf. She visited her daughter, Judith, and her family. Judith’s husband, Barnard Graves, is stationed in Bahrain with the U.S. Navy. Mrs. Livingston said she has been “tremendously impressed” with the friendliness of Bahrain’s people. The Christmas tree in the Graves’ family home was a native palm.

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON – Eleven inches of overnight snow forced street crews to begin work early and shut down area schools yesterday. In Charleston, the street department called out all employees about 2 a.m. By 2:30 p.m., the department had plowed every street at least once and was beginning to go over them a second time. Snowplows and shovels were a familiar sight to area residents yesterday, but some needed the help of a tow truck to get their vehicles on the road. Dunn’s Lakeland Towing in Mattoon reported more than 30 calls from stranded motorists, mostly along U.S. Route 45 and Old State Road… CHARLESTON – An Ohio company, which analyzes the economy and population for areas across the country, has issued a pretty good report card for Coles County. Strategic Planners Alliance reported that from 1984 to 1994, Coles County’s employment increased by 26 percent. That compares to Illinois’ overall increase of 16 percent and the nation’s 20 percent increase. Coles County’s per capita income of $18,151 for all 52,130 residents in 1994 ranks 57th of Illinois’ 102 counties. In 1984, Coles County’s per capita income ranked 81st of 102 counties.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0