Glancing Back for Jan. 10

MATTOON — The Rev. R.F. McDaniel of the First Methodist Episcopal Church took up the subject of cigarette smoking in a special talk at the Sunday evening service. There was a very large attendance and in the course of the service the congregation twice showed its appreciation by the clapping of hands. The applause followed the pastor's advocacy of as stringent regulations to govern the foreign men and women who settle in this country as apply to the boys and girls who are born here, and, again, after he had stated that there ought to be 250 young men and women at the service, and the only other place they should be, at home, and when he said he "thanked God there are no Sunday moving picture shows in Mattoon." … NEOGA — Burglars broke into the Neoga Post Office early yesterday morning. Entrance was gained by prying the lock off the front door with a "jimmy." The door of the safe was blown off. By the time citizens appeared on the scene with guns, the robbers got away, taking with them about $400, $120 in cash and the rest in stamps... MATTOON — There is said to be very little standing timber left in the vicinity of Mattoon. The three remaining tracts of considerable size bid fair to be memories by spring. Buck Grove, four miles south of the Old Folks' Home, is a 60-acre tract with heavy growth of oak and elm. James Schuman of Janesville has a portable sawmill at work there now and land is being cleared as fast as possible to be used for farm purposes. Dead Man's Grove, five miles northeast of town, is another timber tract of 60 acres, and a number of men are there supplying logs for the portable saw mill there. Sawyer's Woods, three miles southwest of town, is an 80-acre tract from which most of the good timber has been already cut.