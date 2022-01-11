Glancing Back for Jan. 11: Divorces on the rise in Coles County

100 years ago,

Jan. 11, 1922

MATTOON – Isaac B. Craig, Democrat, was elected judge of Mattoon City Court yesterday, defeating incumbent Republican John McNutt by a vote of 1,706 to 1,430. Craig carried five of the seven wards of the city. Craig’s largest majority was in the Seventh Ward, winning 349-155, or by 194 votes. His smallest margin of victory was one vote, 216-215, in the Fourth Ward… MATTOON – Big Four Railroad Engineer C.C. Redding, who has been off duty for the past 90 days or more has returned to work. He is now making his old run on Nos. 19 and 16, west end. Engineer W.J. Hayes, who has been on 19 and 16 the past 90 days, has resumed his former runs on Nos. 21 and 14. On account of slack business the following engineers have been set back to firing: Robert Abbott, F.W. Mock, C.D. Newson, H.C. Parker and H.L. White.

50 years ago, 1972

CHARLESTON – Two police officers will be in each of the Charleston Police Department’s three squad cars between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, according to a new four-day work week plan recently implemented. The plan is in a four-month trial period, according to Police Chief Thomas Larson. Between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. the other days, two cars will contain one officer each and the third car will contain two officers. All officers, with the exception of Larson, the staff detective and the meter man, will work four 10-hour days to implement the plan which should be a deterrent to crime and provide more backup for calls when police are busiest, Larson said… CHARLESTON – The great majority of Coles County people who get married tend to stay that way. However, divorce is happening more frequently than in previous years. Coles County figures show there were 53 divorced people for every 1,000 married couples. Nationally, the rate last year was 47 per 1,000 married couples. Coles County’s divorces are in keeping with the state of Illinois, which is 54 divorces per 1,000 married couples.

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTMON – Yesterday was a great day to just stay home. Due to blowing and drifting snow, Illinois State Police reported roads in the area were snow-covered, slick and hazardous with poor visibility. That bleak assessment included the Mattoon, Champaign, Tuscola and Effingham areas. Temperatures climbed only into single digits, with a high of 5 reported locally. After getting 11 inches of snow on Thursday, schools remained closed yesterday due to the hazardous road conditions. According to Dalias Price, local weather observer, the gusty winds combined with an afternoon temperature of 3 above led to a wind chill factor of about 25 degrees below zero… CHARLESTON – Eastern Illinois University’s Matt Hughes has been selected to wrestle in the National Wrestling Coaches Association All-Star Classic. The senior was one of two from the 158-pound weight class chosen for the event Feb. 3 at Clarion (Pa.) University. Ranked No. 3 in the country, Hughes is 24-1 this season. His only loss was to Iowa’s Joe Williams, the defending national champion at 158.

