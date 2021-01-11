Glancing Back for Jan. 11

MATTOON — The building committee of the Mattoon Country Club has contracted with A.C. Loomis for a clubhouse to be erected on the grounds. Weather permitting, Mr. Loomis will start the work of excavating for the foundation and basement immediately. It is the purpose of the building committee to have the clubhouse ready for occupancy early in the spring... MATTOON — The report of John F. Hanrahan, secretary of the Mattoon Association of Commerce, made at the January meeting yesterday evening outlines the suggested relation of Mattoon to the city planning movement. Commenting on a recent conference he attended, Mr. Hanrahan said there are certain fundamentals to be considered in every city plan, such as zoning, streets and traffic, transportation of goods and people, industries, food and water supply, residences, utilities and fire and police. "If we want out city to develop a personality, and each year make our city a better city, then we should provide a common-sense plan," he stated.

MATTOON — The number of births recorded in Mattoon during 1970 exceeded the 1969 total by 90. The number of deaths exceeded the previous year's figure by 13. According to figures in the Mattoon city clerk's office, there were 617 births in the city in 1970, with 318 of the babies being males and 299 females. The total includes five sets of twins. In 1969 there were 527 babies born in Mattoon — 288 males and 239 females. There were four sets of twins and two sets of triplets. Deaths in 1970 totaled 265 — 156 females and 109 males. Causes of death were listed as heart, 105; cancer, 45; cerebral hemorrhage, 48; and other causes, 68... MATTOON — Robert L. Corn, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Corn of Mattoon, won first place in the District 11 Voice of Democracy Contest. He is a junior at Mattoon High School. The contest is sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Corn's winning tape will be entered in the state contest Jan. 23 in Chicago. Other winners included Brent Holmes of Villa Grove, second place, and Bill Roseberry, Taylorville, third... CHARLESTON — Nine people — eight minors and the tavern manager — were arrested last night in a raid by Charleston police on the Sportsman's Lounge, 723 Seventh St., Charleston. The minors were charged with frequenting a licensed establishment where alcohol is sold. The manager, Richard Hahn, was accused of permitting minors in the establishment. The raid was conducted about 10:45 p.m.