Glancing Back for Jan. 12: Namesake of Eastern Illinois University's Coleman Hall has died

100 years ago,
Jan. 12, 1922
MATTOON – Local residents who happened to be “awake and stirring” at 6 o’clock this morning had occasion to experience the coldest weather Mattoon has had this winter. The thermometer was hovering around the 12-degree mark with a tendency to remain there. Tomorrow bids for some ideal winter weather if the temperature remains around 12 degrees. The skating pond in Lytle Park has not been in condition for skating as the previous temperatures have never been low enough… CHARLESTON – Announcement has just been made by officials of the Clover Leaf Railroad at Frankfort, Ind., that practically the entire force of 275 men in the car department will be laid off indefinitely. The Clover Leaf, which has men in Charleston, will retain just 15 men of its car department, meaning 260 men will be off work. Although no explanation was made, it is understood the work force is being reduced because of lack of work… MATTOON – At a meeting yesterday evening at the Grand Army headquarters in the city building, the local camp of the Spanish-American War veterans was mustered in. Twenty-one were present. Thirty-seven men now living in Mattoon are eligible to join this organization. The men installed include C.H. Shutts, commander; C.E. Henneke, senior vice commander; R.E. Byers, junior vice commander; J.F. Tracy, officer of the day; Jesse Reed, adjutant; William Kropp, chaplain; and M.H. Cox, historian.
50 years ago, 1972
CHARLESTON – Charles H. Coleman of Charleston, former chairman of the social science department at Eastern Illinois University, died yesterday at Charleston Community Hospital. He was 71. Dr. Coleman graduated from George Washington University and held a master’s and doctorate from Columbia University. He was on the EIU faculty from 1926 to 1960. Coleman was the author of several books, including “Abraham Lincoln and Coles County, Illinois,” and “Eastern Illinois State College – 50 Years of Public Service.” The Coleman Hall classroom building at EIU was dedicated in his name in 1965… CHARLESTON – Changes made recently by the U.S. Post Office Department have had little effect on the arrival time of mail, except to speed the time between mailing and delivery, according to Charleston Postmaster Ivan Prather. About the only ones affected, Prather said, are morning newspapers. The Times-Courier falls under this category and now drivers take several thousand newspapers to post offices in Kansas, Westfield, Casey, Greenup, Toledo, Mattoon and Effingham for delivery in order to maintain same-day delivery.
25 years ago, 1997
Sunday. No paper.