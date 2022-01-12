Glancing Back for Jan. 12: Namesake of Eastern Illinois University's Coleman Hall has died

MATTOON – Local residents who happened to be “awake and stirring” at 6 o’clock this morning had occasion to experience the coldest weather Mattoon has had this winter. The thermometer was hovering around the 12-degree mark with a tendency to remain there. Tomorrow bids for some ideal winter weather if the temperature remains around 12 degrees. The skating pond in Lytle Park has not been in condition for skating as the previous temperatures have never been low enough… CHARLESTON – Announcement has just been made by officials of the Clover Leaf Railroad at Frankfort, Ind., that practically the entire force of 275 men in the car department will be laid off indefinitely. The Clover Leaf, which has men in Charleston, will retain just 15 men of its car department, meaning 260 men will be off work. Although no explanation was made, it is understood the work force is being reduced because of lack of work… MATTOON – At a meeting yesterday evening at the Grand Army headquarters in the city building, the local camp of the Spanish-American War veterans was mustered in. Twenty-one were present. Thirty-seven men now living in Mattoon are eligible to join this organization. The men installed include C.H. Shutts, commander; C.E. Henneke, senior vice commander; R.E. Byers, junior vice commander; J.F. Tracy, officer of the day; Jesse Reed, adjutant; William Kropp, chaplain; and M.H. Cox, historian.