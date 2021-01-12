Glancing Back for Jan. 12

100 years ago,
Jan. 12, 1921
MATTOON — The Illinois Central Railroad's Mattoon shops have a force of 175 in all departments after a cut of 25 men in layoffs this evening. Of the 175 men remaining on duty here, 75 percent are working in the locomotive department, the remaining 25 percent in the car department. According to local officials, this cut is made due to a slackening of business on the Indiana Division. As an indication of the little business now being conducted, today there were on the St. Louis Division of the Illinois Central about 400 cars of coal for which there is no market... LERNA — It was reminiscent of the Great Chicago Fire. The barn and contents on the farm of W.M. Titus, three and a-half miles southeast of Lerna, were burned early this morning. It seems Mrs. Titus went to the barn with a lantern to light her way for the purpose of picking off a good fat hen for the family dinner. Mrs. Titus set the lantern on a bale of hay while she proceeded to pick out the fat hen. As there were several chickens on the roost, there was consternation when she grabbed one, and one flew east and one flew west and one flew against the lantern, turned it over, spilled the coal oil, and quicker than Jack Robinson, the barn floor was on fire. Mrs. Titus gave the alarm and help arrived to get livestock out of the building and save 200 bushels of corn, 200 bushels of oats, three tons of hay, six tons of straw, one automobile and two sets of harness.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Classes will likely begin March 11 — the first day of spring quarter — at Lake Land College's permanent campus site south of Mattoon. Lake Land Board Chairman Clem Phipps said equipment will be moved to the campus beginning Monday. Phipps said after a meeting with representatives of the contractor and architect it was estimated the campus will be ready for occupancy by mid-February, which will allow several weeks to complete transfer of equipment to the campus... MATTOON — The United Methodist Church has announced that "Baby Fold" of Normal, a United Methodist-affiliated agency that counsels unwed parents, arranges adoptions and provides nursery care for infants for the past 68 years, will open an office in the First United Methodist Church in Mattoon. Officials are following recommendations of the Child Welfare League of America to decentralize their agency. According to the Rev. Dr. Clifford Brown of Mattoon First United Methodist Church, the new office will be open two or three days a week. It will be staffed by Miss N. Josephine Wilson of Ashmore, a certified caseworker... MATTOON — Eugene Espe of Mattoon, manager of the Meadow Gold Dairies plant in Mattoon, was named to the company's Honor Club for 1970. Espe received the award from William G. Karnes, president of Beatrice Foods, at a companywide honors dinner ibn Miami, Fla. The club is the company's highest award for outstanding service.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — Yesterday morning's snow storm caused area road crews to plow the streets again, police respond to traffic accidents and records books to change. Local weather observer Dalias Price said the 3½ inches of snow that fell yesterday was just enough to break the 84-year record for snow accumulation in one winter. Price said 40 inches of snow have hit the area thus far this winter, topping the old record of 39 inches in 1912. Even the memorable 1977 winter dropped only 35 inches of snow, Price said. The Illinois State Police in Pesotum said more than 28 accidents were reported on Interstate 57 by yesterday afternoon... MATTOON — Of those who made comments during a town hall-type meeting yesterday, the consensus was for Mattoon to build a new water treatment plant. No one spoke against building a new plant. About 30 people attended the two-hour session at Burgess-Osborne Auditorium, Most were city officials or representatives of agencies following the water issue closely. Commissioner Hal Kottwitz set another similar meeting for next Wednesday.