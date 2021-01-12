Glancing Back for Jan. 12

MATTOON — The Illinois Central Railroad's Mattoon shops have a force of 175 in all departments after a cut of 25 men in layoffs this evening. Of the 175 men remaining on duty here, 75 percent are working in the locomotive department, the remaining 25 percent in the car department. According to local officials, this cut is made due to a slackening of business on the Indiana Division. As an indication of the little business now being conducted, today there were on the St. Louis Division of the Illinois Central about 400 cars of coal for which there is no market... LERNA — It was reminiscent of the Great Chicago Fire. The barn and contents on the farm of W.M. Titus, three and a-half miles southeast of Lerna, were burned early this morning. It seems Mrs. Titus went to the barn with a lantern to light her way for the purpose of picking off a good fat hen for the family dinner. Mrs. Titus set the lantern on a bale of hay while she proceeded to pick out the fat hen. As there were several chickens on the roost, there was consternation when she grabbed one, and one flew east and one flew west and one flew against the lantern, turned it over, spilled the coal oil, and quicker than Jack Robinson, the barn floor was on fire. Mrs. Titus gave the alarm and help arrived to get livestock out of the building and save 200 bushels of corn, 200 bushels of oats, three tons of hay, six tons of straw, one automobile and two sets of harness.