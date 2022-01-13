Glancing Back for Jan. 13: Coles County hub for job creation in region

100 years ago,

Jan. 13, 1922

MATTOON – The basketball game scheduled for tonight between the Eastern Normal High School and Mattoon has been postponed until Saturday night, due to the fact the Eastern Normal court is not ready for play. The game will be played Saturday night following Mattoon’s game with Nokomis. The games should be quite a challenge for Mattoon, winless in games against Bethany and Shelbyville. The Eastern Normal High team barely lost to the fast traveling Charleston High School team by a score of 19-16 last night. Charleston High defeated Shelbyville also… CHARLESTON – The public schools of Charleston will be so overcrowded next semester that Superintendent Anderson has been authorized by the school board to try to secure rooms uptown somewhere for the overflow pupils. Three new first grade classes will start the second semester while only five pupils graduate from the high school… CHARLESTON – The Eastern Illinois State Teachers College has just completed installation of a moving picture machine and screen. In order to provide for housing the machine, a fireproof booth has been built outside the assembly room on the south side of the building, the pictures being projected through a window upon a large screen which hangs against the north wall at the rear of the assembly room platform. The equipment, the most modern type, will enable the college to exhibit films with the ease and precision of a movie house and should be an added attraction to the big institution.

50 years ago, 1972

CHARLESTON – The year 1971 saw the number of births in Coles County on the rise again after a sharp drop in the early 1960s. More marriages also were recorded in the Coles County clerk’s office in 1971 than in the six previous years. Figures for 1971 include 1,100 births, 562 deaths and 528 marriages. In 1965 the number of births was 977 and by 1969 a low for the decade of 924 births was recorded. Marriages dropped from 455 in 1965 to 432 in 1966 but has increased each year since. The average number of deaths for the years 1965-1971 is 572.6 so the 1971 total of 562 deaths is below average… CHARLESTON – The Coles County jail has flunked its second straight annual state inspection. Of 11 rated categories, the jail was found to be “unacceptable to standards” in six. The Illinois Department of Corrections report said the findings support a grand jury’s report that Coles County has the need for a “suitable jail” immediately. Unacceptable standards at the jail exist in building and equipment, medical/health service, sanitation and hygiene, and safety. It was classified as “poor” in food service and in correctional services/programs… CHARLESTON – Tuesday was “the most glorious day of my life,” said John M. Gerhardt of Charleston said about the reaction to his candidacy for U.S. president. Gerhardt, 77, a retired painting and decorating contractor, said he announced he was running in letters to several newspapers. The snowballing campaign progressed to interviews with the Chicago Daily News, United Press International wire service, a Rockford radio station and Champaign TV station. Gerhardt said he was running “to break the monotony that retirement brings to one who has led an active life.”

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON – Coles County has become the regional jobs center for East-Central Illinois with the county making significant gains in jobs created and personal income. Figures provided by an Ohio company show that total employment for Coles County is 33,422. That’s an increase of 6,849 jobs between 1984 and 1994, according to Strategic Planners Alliance of Columbus, Ohio. Coles County’s 17 percent jobs increase from 1989 to 1994 compares to Illinois’ 5 percent growth and the nation’s 6 percent growth. Of the seven-county area’s 19 largest employers, 15 are located in Coles County. Eastern Illinois University’s 1,900 employees tops the list followed by R.R. Donnelley with 1,300, Trailmobile with 1,200, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center with 950, all in Coles. White Industries in Arthur is fifth with 770... MATTOON – On a bitter-cold Sunday, a fortunate family had their warm new Habitat for Humanity-constructed home dedicated with prayers and congratulations. The home, located at 812 N. 11th St., Mattoon, is the county’s sixth house built through the efforts of Coles County Habitat for Humanity and the fourth in Mattoon. The home belongs to Penny Jarvis and her family. An estimated 60-75 volunteers from area churches, businesses and the Eastern Illinois University Habitat chapter helped in the construction.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0