Glancing Back for Jan. 13

100 years ago,
Jan. 13, 1921
MATTOON — Installation of officers for Mattoon Post No. 404, Grand Army of the Republic, and of the Women's Relief Corps was held yesterday afternoon. Officers installed by the GAR, the veterans of the Civil War, were W.A. Cannon, commander; D.F. Silver, senior vice commander; J.M. Mitchell, junior vice commander; Dr. S.A. Campbell, surgeon; Frank Barnes, chaplain; and J.M. Bresee, quartermaster sergeant. Women's Relief Corps officers are Mrs. Harriet Rossiter, president; Mrs. Agatha Armantrout, senior vice president; Mrs. Mary Crites, junior vice president; Mrs. Mary Sparks, chaplain; Mrs. Flo Wade, secretary; Mrs. Callie Hartley, treasurer; and Mrs. Martha Raef, patriotic instructor... MATTOON — Carload business has improved in the last two days for the Illinois Central Railroad, and there is an increase in movements of freight of this class promised. The outlook is not unfavorable. New engines for the main line are to be delivered beginning the first of February, and this will release some other engines for the Indiana Division.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Freezing rain yesterday glazed area streets, highways and sidewalks, creating hazardous conditions for both motorists and pedestrians. Mattoon Street Department crews started spreading a sand-salt mix about 3:30 p.m. and continued until 1 a.m. today. Crews spread 180 tons of the mix. Three people were hurt who fell on icy sidewalks and one on her own porch. Five people were hurt in a series of auto accidents on icy pavements... CHARLESTON — The Charleston school board ended its meeting last night by voting 6-1 to discharge Superintendent Paul Seitsinger and Gail Borton, principal at Charleston High School. The board voted to fire the two administrators after receiving a report from a three-person board committee which had been working with a North Central Association task force since May. One of the main conclusions of the task force was that "the district lacks leadership at all levels of administration." Gerald Dunn, Coles County superintendent of schools, spoke on behalf of Seitsinger and also challenged a North Central Association report.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — Western Lion landfill will close, at least temporarily, next week. Under an agreement with state officials, the landfill will cease all operations until a court hearing Feb. 28. In order to reopen, Western Lion owner Larry McGrath must show that the facility is no longer exhuming buried waste and has made progress in catching up payments to a state-required fund. While Western Lion is closed, the Laidlaw Waste Systems landfill can handle any waste that otherwise would go into Western Lion, Laidlaw Manager Mike Fuller said... CHARLESTON — The escaped monkey that was captured near Lake Charleston in November was put to sleep about a week after the incident, his owner said yesterday. The monkey was suffering from a virus, said his owner, Nancy Dunning of east rural Charleston. The escape and capture were not directly related to the monkey's death, Dunning said, but the stress caused by the incident probably weakened his immune system to make him vulnerable to the virus.