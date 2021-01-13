Glancing Back for Jan. 13

CHARLESTON — Western Lion landfill will close, at least temporarily, next week. Under an agreement with state officials, the landfill will cease all operations until a court hearing Feb. 28. In order to reopen, Western Lion owner Larry McGrath must show that the facility is no longer exhuming buried waste and has made progress in catching up payments to a state-required fund. While Western Lion is closed, the Laidlaw Waste Systems landfill can handle any waste that otherwise would go into Western Lion, Laidlaw Manager Mike Fuller said... CHARLESTON — The escaped monkey that was captured near Lake Charleston in November was put to sleep about a week after the incident, his owner said yesterday. The monkey was suffering from a virus, said his owner, Nancy Dunning of east rural Charleston. The escape and capture were not directly related to the monkey's death, Dunning said, but the stress caused by the incident probably weakened his immune system to make him vulnerable to the virus.