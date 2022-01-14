Glancing Back for Jan. 14: Cumberland County tops in egg production

100 years ago,

Jan. 14, 1922

NEOGA – C.B. Price, farm adviser of Cumberland County, has received communication from the Illinois Agricultural Association that Cumberland County sits at the top of the counties in this state in the production of eggs, according to a survey made by a member of the state association. It is becoming widely known throughout the entire state that Cumberland County holds an important place as a poultry producing section… CHARLESTON – The condition of Charleston in regard to the communicable diseases is good, according to Dr. H.A. Shaffer, chairman of the Charleston board of health. There are three cases of scarlet fever, two cases of diphtheria, two cases of measles and one case of infantile paralysis… MATTOON – More than 60 boys met in the basement of the Mattoon Methodist Episcopal Church yesterday evening and organized two more Boy Scout troops, to be known as Troop 3 and Troop 4. Each new troop has the full quota of 32 members, four patrols of eight boys each. Rev. C.F. Buker and Horace Champion were selected as scoutmasters, their assistants being Frank Harry and William Capen.

50 years ago, 1972

WASHINGTON – Final approval of a $900,000 increase in the federal Hill-Burton grant for the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center was announced today by U.S. Rep. William L. Springer. The 200-bed hospital is planned for construction on Illinois Route 16 between Mattoon and Charleston at a total cost of $11 million. This increase in federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare increases the amount for the planned Coles County hospital from $741,405 to $1,641,405… CHARLESTON – A cold wave brought 2 inches of snow to the area yesterday with temperatures that dropped from a high of 29 degrees at 4 a.m. to 14 degrees at 6 p.m. Four weather-related accidents were reported in Charleston and five accidents in Mattoon. There were no injuries in any of the nine incidents. Both Central Illinois Public Service and Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative reported sporadic power outages in Charleston and Mattoon with longer outages in rural areas. Telephone service also was sporadic with incoming and outgoing calls affected. The problem was not resolved until late yesterday evening.

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON – A career move for Mark Dwiggins has left the City of Charleston without its chief engineer. Dwiggins resigned as city engineer to take a job with Upchurch and Associates, a Mattoon engineering firm. Among the more visible projects Dwiggins has been involved with since joining the city staff in 1988 are the installation of water and sewer lines to the Illinois Route 16 corridor, the water tower at Lafferty Park, the northward extension of E Street and the Lake Charleston spillway. But Dwiggins said his favorite project was the renovations of the Rotary Aquatic Center and water slide… CHARLESTON – The Coles County area had some unusual weather last year. According to Dalias Price, local weather observer, heavy snowfall in January, March and December of 1996 amounted to 45 inches. The average yearly snowfall is 17 inches. Price recorded 32 inches last January alone. The thermometer dropped below zero on just seven days during the past year. Price said the coldest morning was Feb. 3 when the temperature was minus-17 degrees. Global warming enthusiasts will not be pleased with Coles County temperatures, Price said. Average temperature for 1996 was 51.9, degrees which is 2.1 degrees below normal.

