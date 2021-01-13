Glancing Back for Jan. 14

100 years ago,
Jan. 14, 1921
MATTOON — A police woman for Mattoon was the new linen of work adopted by the Women's Christian Temperance Union at its first meeting of the new year. More than 100 women were in attendance. There was general approval of the proposition recommending to the Mattoon City Council the appointment of a woman to the police force in the spring... MATTOON — More than six years ago, Harry Orenstein, a Mattoon merchant, sent tickets to Russia to bring his parents and three young sisters to America, the country Harry adopted when he came here in 1911. All arrangements were made and Harry's family was set to sail in the summer of 1914 when the world war began. Then came the Russia revolution and 10 different kinds of government that did not govern were set up. In October 1920, the family escaped from Russia to Poland and Harry once again sent them money for passage to America. They made their way to Belgium and finally set sail on Dec. 16 and reached New York on Dec. 31. The family reached Mattoon safely and went on to St. Louis where a home had been prepared for them.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Members of the Mattoon Human Relations Commission plan to file articles of incorporation with the Illinois Secretary of State's Office for a Mattoon Area Renewal Corp., a not-for-profit organization for low-income housing. Members of the Mattoon Human Relations Commission have said the group is interested in building housing for people whose income is so low that they can't apply for public housing and are not able to rent at current market prices... MATTOON — Leonard Finnegan, citing the need for a new post office in Mattoon, said the city's post office is the only postal facility in Illinois still burning coal. The post office, at 1701 Charleston Ave., is in the worst place it could be for patrons, Finnegan said. There are just three parking places and 600 post office boxes. Finnegan said he has been told a new facility for Mattoon is at the top of the priority list.... MATTOON — Howard Drake has been employed as head of the accounting department at the Journal Gazette. A graduate of Charleston High School and Eastern Illinois University, Drake was formerly employed at Superior Equipment Manufacturing Co. Drake is a U.S. Army veteran and taught four years in the Decatur school system.