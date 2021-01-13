Glancing Back for Jan. 14

MATTOON — A police woman for Mattoon was the new linen of work adopted by the Women's Christian Temperance Union at its first meeting of the new year. More than 100 women were in attendance. There was general approval of the proposition recommending to the Mattoon City Council the appointment of a woman to the police force in the spring... MATTOON — More than six years ago, Harry Orenstein, a Mattoon merchant, sent tickets to Russia to bring his parents and three young sisters to America, the country Harry adopted when he came here in 1911. All arrangements were made and Harry's family was set to sail in the summer of 1914 when the world war began. Then came the Russia revolution and 10 different kinds of government that did not govern were set up. In October 1920, the family escaped from Russia to Poland and Harry once again sent them money for passage to America. They made their way to Belgium and finally set sail on Dec. 16 and reached New York on Dec. 31. The family reached Mattoon safely and went on to St. Louis where a home had been prepared for them.