Glancing Back for Jan. 15: Mattoon to stay in Big 12 Conference

CHARLESTON – A professional negotiator was hired last night by the Charleston school board to represent the board in contract negotiations and Feb. 26 was set as the date for a bond referendum for the district’s building projects. A Chicago man with 12 years’ negotiating experience was hired by the board for $8,900. Saturday, Feb. 26, was set as the date for taxpayers to vote on the $2.9 million in bonds to pay for the proposed additions to Charleston High School and Ashmore Elementary School… CHARLESTON – Jerry Henderson, 34, of Charleston yesterday was named as the new Charleston city clerk by Wayne Lanman, city finance commissioner. Henderson will replace E.J. “Tony” Haire, who is leaving the clerk’s position. Henderson is a former employee of Country Companies Insurance in Charleston and has worked at both Sears and Montgomery Ward stores in Mattoon. He is a 1955 graduate of Charleston High School. CHARLESTON – An up-and-coming paper recycling program initiated by students at Eastern Illinois University is ready to begin weekly recycling of paper. Beginning today and each Saturday thereafter, residents may bring old newspapers, magazines, telephone books and catalogs to the 4-H building at the Coles County Fairgrounds. Hours for recycling are noon-3 p.m. EIU students involved say that it is hoped that recycling will become a permanent function of the community.

CHARLESTON – The Coles County Board yesterday narrowly voted to “request” the county 911 Board to conduct a public meeting on rural address changes. The vote followed about an hour of discussion that centered on whether the county board should tell the 911 board what to do. Board members were reluctant to direct the 911 board to conduct a meeting but voted 7-5 to pass along a “request” that it do so. Voting in favor of the request were Ray Allen, Jon McKenzie, Brian Nordin, Eli Sidwell, Eugene Sims, Leslie “Bub” Young and Robert Webb. Opposed were Chairman Gene Bauer, Vice Chairman Tim Yow and members Jackie Bacon, Tom Nolan and Mike Genta… MATTOON – School board members accepted a report last night that recommended Mattoon High School continue its affiliation with the Big 12 Conference. No board member expressed opposition to the recommendation by MHS Principal Kirk Salmela and Athletic Director Steve Parker. Administrators announced in the fall they attended a meeting of Apollo Conference schools, and agreed to study conference membership and report back to the board… MATTOON – Fire gutted two Mattoon residences yesterday, taking a trailer in the morning and a single-story house in the afternoon. Both homes were occupied at the time, but everyone escaped unharmed. Five occupants left through the front door of a mobile home at Lot 113 Mobile Home Estates after smoke alarms alerted them to a fire in the bathroom. Those at home in the residence at 720 Lake Land Blvd. also left through the front door after fire broke out in the rear of the home.