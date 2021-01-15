Glancing Back for Jan. 15

100 years ago,
Jan. 15, 1921
MATTOON — Sgt. John Mowery, who took charge of the Army Recruiting Station in Mattoon early last month, has established the local station among the heavy producers in Illinois. He turned in 23 enlistments for the month of December. He has already taken 22 enlistments for January and 18 have passed examination. The Mattoon station stood second in the state in the number of recruits who were recruited by one individual... MATTOON — The Illinois Central Railroad's Indiana Division, based in Mattoon, leads all the Illinois Central's 17 divisions in the accident prevention drive carried on during the last half of December. During the two weeks, on all 17 divisions, there were a total of eight people killed and 225 injured on the Illinois Central. One death and 106 injuries occurred in the shops, while seven deaths and 120 injuries occurred in the divisions... SHELBYVILLE — Nearly a thousand men took part in the wolf roundup along the Okaw River Wednesday morning, but no scalp bounties will be claimed as a result of the day's activities. Although three wolves were spotted during the hunt, all of them escaped through the lines. Promoters of the drive are not discouraged with the result and are expressing hope that another large hunt can be arranged for the first week of February.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Annual Good Citizen and Good Citizenship Award winners have been announced by the Gov. Edward Coles chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Good Citizenship medals will be awarded to Curtis Watts and Julie Spitz, both of Mattoon High School; Lyle Brummett and Debbie Williams, both of Sullivan High School; and Gail Kinert and John Wood, both of Lovington High School. Winners are chosen by the faculty at their respective high schools... CHARLESTON — Interviews of 24 people seeking the presidency of Eastern Illinois University are scheduled to begin after a Feb. 15 meeting of two EIU and Board of Governors committees. The EIU selection committee, headed by Don Tingley, professor of history, has narrowed a field of 141 applicants to 20, and that an additional four candidates have been suggested by the BOG... MATTOON — The Mattoon Kiwanis Club announced its perfect attendance award winners this week. They include Clyde Kirk, perfect attendance for 37 years; Wendell R. Brown, 28 years; Clifford L. Bence, 27 years; Martin T. Garbe, 22 years; Ken L. Wooddell, 20 years; H. Otis Phipps, 19 years; Richard Kirk, five years; and Charles Masching, one year.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — The Eastern Illinois University Board of Trustees will make history tomorrow as it meets for the first time and assumes the governance of the institution. Trustee Keith Branson of Mattoon will act as chairman when the meeting convenes at 8:30 a.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union. The first item of business will be to approve new bylaws, policies and regulations, and then elect a chairman, vice chairman and secretary. Associate Circuit Judge Dale A. Cini will administer an oath of office for board members... MATTOON — The fascination with birds of prey is evident, shown by the more than 50 people who turned out to view some of the birds Saturday morning at Douglas-Hart Nature Center. Representatives from the Henson-Robinson Zoo in Springfield showed five different species of predatory birds, as small as screech owls to as large as a red-tailed hawk. Reactions from the crowd varied from several "wows" when told that a peregrine falcon can reach air speeds of 200 mph, to a few "ughs" when hearing about black vultures' eating habits.