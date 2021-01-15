Glancing Back for Jan. 15

MATTOON — Sgt. John Mowery, who took charge of the Army Recruiting Station in Mattoon early last month, has established the local station among the heavy producers in Illinois. He turned in 23 enlistments for the month of December. He has already taken 22 enlistments for January and 18 have passed examination. The Mattoon station stood second in the state in the number of recruits who were recruited by one individual... MATTOON — The Illinois Central Railroad's Indiana Division, based in Mattoon, leads all the Illinois Central's 17 divisions in the accident prevention drive carried on during the last half of December. During the two weeks, on all 17 divisions, there were a total of eight people killed and 225 injured on the Illinois Central. One death and 106 injuries occurred in the shops, while seven deaths and 120 injuries occurred in the divisions... SHELBYVILLE — Nearly a thousand men took part in the wolf roundup along the Okaw River Wednesday morning, but no scalp bounties will be claimed as a result of the day's activities. Although three wolves were spotted during the hunt, all of them escaped through the lines. Promoters of the drive are not discouraged with the result and are expressing hope that another large hunt can be arranged for the first week of February.