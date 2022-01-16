Glancing Back for Jan. 16: Financial troubles lead to murder of Charleston family

CHARLESTON – B.A. Monroney, aged 60, a farmer living two miles north of Charleston, killed his wife, Katie, and his 14-year-old son, Harry, and perhaps fatally wounded his 16-year-old daughter, Ruth, the terrible deed being committed with an axe in the family home about 4 o’clock this morning. Monroney then tried taking his own life with a rope but did not get the rope securely tied to a beam. When he jumped from a box, the rope slipped and he fell unharmed. He then came to Charleston about 8 o’clock this morning and surrendered to Sheriff Aye. After questioning, Monroney said, because of financial troubles he had decided to end it all… MATTOON – After dropping the first two games of the season, the Mattoon High School basketball team on Saturday sent two opponents back to their respective domiciles with a victory over each. Coach Hampton’s Green and Gold-clad team gained the winner’s end of a 17-15 score over Nokomis and the Eastern Normal High School furnished the dessert for the evening’s entertainment, Mattoon getting the game 34-26. The double victories came before the largest crowd that ever witnessed a basketball game in Mattoon… CHARLESTON – J.H. Pierson, a farmer living in Morgan Township, owns a spotted Poland China sow which a few days ago gave birth to 21 healthy pigs. This record has never been equaled in Coles County, so far as is known.