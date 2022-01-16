Glancing Back for Jan. 16: Financial troubles lead to murder of Charleston family

100 years ago,
Jan. 16, 1922
CHARLESTON – B.A. Monroney, aged 60, a farmer living two miles north of Charleston, killed his wife, Katie, and his 14-year-old son, Harry, and perhaps fatally wounded his 16-year-old daughter, Ruth, the terrible deed being committed with an axe in the family home about 4 o’clock this morning. Monroney then tried taking his own life with a rope but did not get the rope securely tied to a beam. When he jumped from a box, the rope slipped and he fell unharmed. He then came to Charleston about 8 o’clock this morning and surrendered to Sheriff Aye. After questioning, Monroney said, because of financial troubles he had decided to end it all… MATTOON – After dropping the first two games of the season, the Mattoon High School basketball team on Saturday sent two opponents back to their respective domiciles with a victory over each. Coach Hampton’s Green and Gold-clad team gained the winner’s end of a 17-15 score over Nokomis and the Eastern Normal High School furnished the dessert for the evening’s entertainment, Mattoon getting the game 34-26. The double victories came before the largest crowd that ever witnessed a basketball game in Mattoon… CHARLESTON – J.H. Pierson, a farmer living in Morgan Township, owns a spotted Poland China sow which a few days ago gave birth to 21 healthy pigs. This record has never been equaled in Coles County, so far as is known.
50 years ago, 1972
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1997
CHARLESTON – Freezing rain and snow gave East-Central Illinois a glaze of slippery stuff to drive on yesterday. Now arctic cold temperatures will move in for tonight between 5 below and 10 below zero. Wind chills overnight could reach 40 below zero. The area got 3 inches of snow last night after a half-inch of rain. Area schools, including Charleston and Mattoon, will be closed today for a second straight day… MATTOON – The Presidential Inauguration has been called “America’s Prom,” and several area residents have lined up their dates. Curt Ropiquet of Mattoon, Ferrell and Virginia Atkins of Charleston, Birdina Gregg of Charleston and Lois Fleming of Humboldt all have been invited to celebrate the beginning of President Bill Clinton’s second term in office on Jan. 20. Ropiquet, 17, actually plans to learn while he’s there. That’s because his mother, Peggy, a history teacher at Mattoon High School, enrolled her son in the President in the Classroom program. So, along with his invitation to the inaugural ceremonies and the President in the Classroom Ball on Monday, Ropiquet will attend seminars and lectures by government officials.