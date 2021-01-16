Glancing Back for Jan. 16

MATTOON — Additional units of the Mattoon Holiday Inn are under construction on the east side of the motel. When completed, 40 new units will be added at a cost of about $140,000, excluding electrical and plumbing work. The addition, which covers an area of about 128 by 58 feet, will give the Holiday Inn 124 rooms... MATTOON — Three Coles County plants are among 60 industrial projects announced in Illinois in 1970 which will involve an investment of $1 million or more. The three local projects include the Kraft Foods Co. plant being built at the northwest edge of Mattoon, and the Trailmobile Corp. plant and the Celotex Corp. plant both being built on the north side of Charleston. They are among a record $971.5 million in capital investments for new plants and plant expansions announced in Illinois in 1970.

CHARLESTON — Yesterday morning's fire destroyed two buildings and seriously threatened the future of a third. The fire that started in the Eagles Lodge building at 215 S. Sixth St. destroyed that building and the adjacent Shaffer Construction Co. building to the north. The fire also damaged the McGowan Enterprises building at 619 Jefferson Ave.. There was no estimate of damages yesterday. Twenty-seven Charleston firefighters and eight from Lincoln Fire Protection District battled the fire for about four hours and used roughly 200,000 gallons of water... MATTOON — Due to high interest in non-traditional classes at Effingham's Kluthe Center, a Lake Land College associate dean said she would like to see classes expanded. Becky Dorgan, associate dean of continuing education, reported to the LLC Board of trustees that a more diversified class schedule should be considered. She said a Windows introductory computer class for spring was full before Christmas and several others with an enrollment cap of 15 students also "have healthy numbers."