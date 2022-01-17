Glancing Back for Jan. 17: Shelby County boasts no prisoners in its jail

100 years ago,

Jan. 17, 1922

MATTOON – Mrs. J.C. Dole, Coles County general chairman of the drive for the proposed stadium of the University of Illinois, announced today that she had made her final report to Prof. W. Elmer Ekblaw of the university, general chairman of the committee. The amount raised, she stated, was $4,300, this amount having been pledged by the university alumni living in the county. Mrs. Dole states that the last report she made, about a month ago, showed that $2,850 had been pledged for the stadium. Since that time much work has been done to get the total up to $4,300… TUSCOLA – They are boasting over in Shelby County that they haven’t a single prisoner in the county jail, trying to create the impression that they are all so darn good down that way they have begun to sprout wings, according to the Tuscola Review. There is another way of looking at this question. Maybe the police officers over that way are not looking after offenders of the law very keenly and let them run at large. Over this way, in Douglas County, our sleuths bring them into camp.

50 years ago, 1972

CHARLESTON – Two major fires in both Charleston and Mattoon yesterday caused property damage approaching the $1 million mark. In Charleston early yesterday morning, fire destroyed the Sportsman’s Lounge, 723 Seventh St., and the adjoining Eastern Illinois Office Equipment Co. In Mattoon last night, fire destroyed a building housing F and C Auto Parts and the M and G Auto Warehouse, located at 2009-11 Commercial Ave. The Charleston fire apparently began somewhere in the basement of the office supply business. Sportsman’s Lounge has been a favorite nightspot for Eastern Illinois University students since it opened in 1959. Firemen battled the two blazes in frigid temperatures that dropped to 12 below zero with wind chill factor… CHARLESTON – Lt. Gov. Paul Simon, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for Illinois governor, answered questions and visited with prospective voters during his two-hour visit to Eastern Illinois University yesterday. The Troy, Ill., native addressed more than 1,500 students in the lounge of the Lincoln-Stevenson-Douglas Residence Hall, and many of the questions centered around the state of education in state budgets. Education has to be a higher priority, and it isn’t under the present administration,” Simon said. Simon and his running mate, Lt. Gov. candidate Neil Hartigan of Chicago, also visited the EIU Afro-American Cultural Center.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON – Although blood supplies at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center remain stable, the hospital’s blood bank chief said Coles County supplies to the hospital’s supplier are low. The problem, officials said, stems from SBLHC’s new supplier, Community Blood Services of Illinois, to establish itself with organizations that hold blood drives in the county. Most of those groups, officials with the blood supply agency said, have longstanding relationships with the Red Cross and CBS has not set up similar relationships yet. Community Blood Services has been the blood supply agency for Sarah Bush for about 1½ years. That supply comes exclusively from donors in Champaign, Coles and Douglas counties… MATTOON – Blowing snow closed some area roads for parts of yesterday and arctic conditions complicated matters for road crews. Interstate 57 north of Arcola, various sections of U.S. Route 45 and Illinois Route 130 were closed because of treacherous driving conditions and accidents. A jackknifed semi stopped traffic on I-57. Blowing snow was the primary problem with whiteout conditions in some spots. In other sections, ice remained from a Wednesday storm. Chemicals won’t help the pavement because temperatures are too cold, said Steve Sell of the Illinois Department of transportation’s Mattoon base.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0