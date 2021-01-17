Glancing Back for Jan. 17

MATTOON — Another slash in the work force of the Illinois Central Railroad local shops will be made this week, 22 members of the locomotive department to be released from duty on Wednesday. The order was received at the master mechanic's office Saturday. It is stated there are about 45 employees in the car department of the company in Mattoon, with about 105 employees in the other departments. There are now some 1,400 coal cars and about 800 box cars stored on Illinois Central sidetracks in the Indiana Division. There is no predicting when conditions will change... CHARLESTON — At a meeting in Charleston on Saturday, a permanent organization of the Coles County Home Bureau, a body of women working in harmony with the Coles County Farm Bureau, was perfected. Officers chosen were Mrs. E.C. Cavins, Charleston, president; Mrs. L. Honn, Ashmore, vice president; Mrs. Alma Furste Homann, secretary; and Mrs. Thomas Brining, Mattoon, treasurer. Mrs. J.C. Dole, who had occupied the position of president during its temporary organization, declined-re-election for the coming year.