Glancing Back for Jan. 17

100 years ago,
Jan. 17, 1921
MATTOON — Another slash in the work force of the Illinois Central Railroad local shops will be made this week, 22 members of the locomotive department to be released from duty on Wednesday. The order was received at the master mechanic's office Saturday. It is stated there are about 45 employees in the car department of the company in Mattoon, with about 105 employees in the other departments. There are now some 1,400 coal cars and about 800 box cars stored on Illinois Central sidetracks in the Indiana Division. There is no predicting when conditions will change... CHARLESTON — At a meeting in Charleston on Saturday, a permanent organization of the Coles County Home Bureau, a body of women working in harmony with the Coles County Farm Bureau, was perfected. Officers chosen were Mrs. E.C. Cavins, Charleston, president; Mrs. L. Honn, Ashmore, vice president; Mrs. Alma Furste Homann, secretary; and Mrs. Thomas Brining, Mattoon, treasurer. Mrs. J.C. Dole, who had occupied the position of president during its temporary organization, declined-re-election for the coming year.
50 years ago, 1971
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — The first chairman of Eastern Illinois University's new Board of Trustees is Dr. Mack Hollowell of Charleston. Trustees approved Hollowell's nomination by written ballot during their first-ever meeting yesterday in the Grand Ballroom of the Martin Luther King Jr. University Union. Prior to the vote, Acting Chairman Keith Branson of Mattoon said, "Today marks the beginning of a new era for the university" as EIU takes control of its destiny. State Rep. Mike Weaver, R-Ashmore, was in the audience. Weaver first introduced legislation to eliminate two boards governing public universities in Illinois in 1992... CHARLESTON — Union workers at Trailmobile overwhelmingly rejected a company contract offer yesterday but will stay on the job while negotiations continue. The vote was 865-72 to reject the three-year proposal, which would have replaced the four-year contract that expired at last night. Gary Collins, president of United Paper Workers International Local 7591, said the latest company offer included no wage improvements and did not address a wage freeze that had been in place since 1992.