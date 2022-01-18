Glancing Back for Jan. 18: Massive Mattoon fire stops trains, cuts power to some homes

100 years ago,

Jan. 18, 1922

MATTOON – The City of Mattoon is broke, according to an announcement by City Clerk Walsh to the Mattoon City Council last night, and unless some provision is made without delay to raise funds, the fire department, for instance, will be unable to function after the first of February. Clerk Walsh also states the funds in the police department will be shy about $150 to meet the salary roll on Feb. 1. The seven “holdover” aldermen have been directed to formulate some plan by which the city may get sufficient funds to function for the remainder of the fiscal year ending April 30… MATTOON – After about 15 property owners at a public hearing objected to the proposed paving of Broadway Avenue from 14th to 19th street, City Engineer Goetz said the board of local improvement decided to go ahead with the project. The ordinance providing for the repaving was presented to the Mattoon City Council last night. One alderman noted the ordinance is so voluminous that apparently there is one page of copy for each brick to be laid down. It was said to be by far the largest ordinance ever to come before the council. The measure was referred to the judiciary committee.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – The Sunday evening fire in Mattoon caused an estimated $640,000 in damages in auto parts alone. The cause of the fire at M and G Automotive and at F and C Auto Parts, 2109-2011 Commercial Ave., has yet to be determined. Edward J. Fuesting is president of M and G while Frank Fuesting Jr. is president of F and C. Trains were delayed in downtown Mattoon because of fire hoses crossing the railroad tracks. Some utilities in the south part of the city also were out because of the fire. Fifteen-mile an hour winds and 15-degree temperatures hampered firefighters in what is believed to be Mattoon’s biggest fire since a broom factory burned in August 1968… CHARLESTON – Denise Gossett, a member of Girl Scout Troop 254 in Charleston, received the Girl Scout Honorable Mention Life Saving Award yesterday for her part in saving the life of a 5-year-old boy at the Charleston swimming pool last summer. Mrs. Edward Turner Jr. of Terre Haute, Ind., president of the Covered Bridge Girl Scout Council, made the presentation. Denise, age 10, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Gossett of Charleston.

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON – Spending 10 months in Paraguay requires adapting to a different lifestyle, something that Kristy Poteete of Charleston discovered firsthand. Poteete recently returned from Paraguay where she was an exchange student with the American Field Service program. Much of Paraguay has second- and third-world conditions with a very different social life than in America. Poteete said it was “just like going to a different world. I just loved it.” While in the South American country, Poteete got to ski in the Andes Mountains, dance at a disco in nearby Argentina and visit Brazil on a class trip… HINDSBORO – Stanfield Auction Co. sold 138 acres of farm land in Douglas County yesterday. The auction drew about 75 people to the Hindsboro Civic Center that drew a high bid of $2,375 an acre for the Corinne McMillan farm land. Emberton Farms on Murdock had the winning bid that totaled $327,750. Stanfield said the sellers were satisfied with the price received, but thought the weather may have limited the size of the crowd.

