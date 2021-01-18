Glancing Back for Jan. 18

MATTOON — The volume of freight business on the Big Four Railroad continues to be about the same as it was this time last year, but the travel is lighter. A considerable quantity of freight that has come in is supplies for the use of the railroad company, and the stores department has found there has been a more prompt response in delivered orders than heretofore. The movement of foreign cars to their home lines has resulted in producing freight trains with more than 50 percent of local cars... MATTOON — Gilbert Vandiveer, for several weeks a plain-clothes man of the Mattoon Police Department, has received a handsome new uniform and has worn it to secure attention. His first appearance on the street in the distinctive suit, caused a sensation among the small boys who watched him swing carelessly down West Broadway after his breakaway from the central station. Every man hates the breaking in of a new suit of clothes and he seeks a path through the alley while getting on comfortable terms with the new things. A uniform affects an officer just the other way, it is said.