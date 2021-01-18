Glancing Back for Jan. 18

100 years ago,
Jan. 18, 1921
MATTOON — The volume of freight business on the Big Four Railroad continues to be about the same as it was this time last year, but the travel is lighter. A considerable quantity of freight that has come in is supplies for the use of the railroad company, and the stores department has found there has been a more prompt response in delivered orders than heretofore. The movement of foreign cars to their home lines has resulted in producing freight trains with more than 50 percent of local cars... MATTOON — Gilbert Vandiveer, for several weeks a plain-clothes man of the Mattoon Police Department, has received a handsome new uniform and has worn it to secure attention. His first appearance on the street in the distinctive suit, caused a sensation among the small boys who watched him swing carelessly down West Broadway after his breakaway from the central station. Every man hates the breaking in of a new suit of clothes and he seeks a path through the alley while getting on comfortable terms with the new things. A uniform affects an officer just the other way, it is said.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — New security measures will be requested in the wake of a rock-throwing incident involving Mattoon High School buses following a basketball game in Champaign Saturday night. MHS Principal Roy Sheppard said the school will request a police escort for MHS buses from the gymnasium of Champaign Central High School to the city limits after future games. Saturday night's incident occurred after Mattoon defeated Central 81-55. A few blocks away from the gym, two Mattoon buses were pelted with rocks. Sheppard said one window was broken and the right side of the windshield was shattered on the fan bus. One window of the player bus was broken and eggs were splattered on it. No one was injured on either bus... CHARLESTON — Five men, three of them natives of Charleston, have filed an application with the state commissioner of banks and trust to organize the Bank of Charleston at 500 W. Lincoln Ave. Organizers are Gail Richardson of Charleston, James R. Potter and Larry Coats of Springfield, and Thomas W. Faller and Coyn V. Richardson of Springfield, both formerly of Charleston. The bank's address is presently the home office of the Reasor Corp.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — The talk about Mattoon water facilities appears to be about over. Commissioner Hal Kottwitz said he's prepared to recommend action. After the second and final public hearing on water plant-related issues yesterday, Kottwitz said he will recommend Mattoon Water Board and City Council vote to build a new plant at Lake Paradise. The water board meets Jan. 30 and the next city council meeting is Feb. 6. Engineers yesterday again outlined plans for an estimated $11.6 million project that includes a new intake at Lake Mattoon and a new treatment plant with 7 million gallons a day capacity... CHARLESTON — A grant from the Planned Parenthood Federation of America is a turning point for the local committee dedicated to opening a clinic in the community. Devon Flessor, a member of the Health Care Options Planning Committee, said the parent organization's grant increases the local group's funds to about $25,000. Flessor said the group needs about $50,000 to cover the cost of opening the clinic and operating it for a year.