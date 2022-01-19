Glancing Back for Jan. 19: Smallpox diagnosis to cancel Mattoon basketball game

MATTOON – Further motorizing of mail delivery by the Mattoon Post Office has been announced by Postmaster Sparks. A telegram from Congressman Moore notified Postmaster Sparks that the post office department in Washington has agreed to a proposition that will add another truck for parcel post delivery in Mattoon. Postmaster Sparks had been offered a proposition by Henry W. Barger, local automobile dealer to rent a truck for $73 a month, including maintenance. The horse-drawn vehicle that has been in use costs $50 a month for upkeep… CHARLESTON – The Coles County Real Estate Board was created by Mattoon and Charleston real estate dealers at a meeting in Charleston last night. Robert Howard of Mattoon, one of the directors elected, said the purpose of the organization is to standardize the business of real estate brokers to secure the respect and confidence of both owners and purchasers, to institute rules for uniform commissions, customs and practices, and other practices. Officers elected include R.C. Alexander, Charleston, president; C.W. Kincaid, Mattoon, vice president; Eben W. Noyes, Mattoon, secretary; and C.C. Digby, Charleston, treasurer… MATTOON – R.L. Griffin, coach of the Newman High School basketball team, notified the manager of the Mattoon High School team today that the scheduled game between the two schools tomorrow night will have to be canceled, owing to the quarantine of the entire Newman team after one of its members was found to have a severe case of smallpox.