Glancing Back for Jan. 19: Smallpox diagnosis to cancel Mattoon basketball game

100 years ago,
Jan. 19, 1922
MATTOON – Further motorizing of mail delivery by the Mattoon Post Office has been announced by Postmaster Sparks. A telegram from Congressman Moore notified Postmaster Sparks that the post office department in Washington has agreed to a proposition that will add another truck for parcel post delivery in Mattoon. Postmaster Sparks had been offered a proposition by Henry W. Barger, local automobile dealer to rent a truck for $73 a month, including maintenance. The horse-drawn vehicle that has been in use costs $50 a month for upkeep… CHARLESTON – The Coles County Real Estate Board was created by Mattoon and Charleston real estate dealers at a meeting in Charleston last night. Robert Howard of Mattoon, one of the directors elected, said the purpose of the organization is to standardize the business of real estate brokers to secure the respect and confidence of both owners and purchasers, to institute rules for uniform commissions, customs and practices, and other practices. Officers elected include R.C. Alexander, Charleston, president; C.W. Kincaid, Mattoon, vice president; Eben W. Noyes, Mattoon, secretary; and C.C. Digby, Charleston, treasurer… MATTOON – R.L. Griffin, coach of the Newman High School basketball team, notified the manager of the Mattoon High School team today that the scheduled game between the two schools tomorrow night will have to be canceled, owing to the quarantine of the entire Newman team after one of its members was found to have a severe case of smallpox.
50 years ago, 1972
SPRINGFIELD – Irene Zongor of Charleston was named Miss Illinois County Fair Queen late Monday night at the annual pageant in Springfield. Miss Zongor, 18, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Endre Zongor of Charleston. She is a freshman at Eastern Illinois University. She won the title over 55 other contestants and is the second Miss Coles County Fair to win the state crown in the last three years. The former Vicki Pygott of Mattoon won the 1970 crown after assuming the Miss Coles County fair title following Linda Grosglass’s resignation… CHARLESTON – A major intersection in Charleston soon will be widened to improve traffic flow. The Charleston City Council last night approved plans to widen and add traffic signals to the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and University Drive. The $360,000 project calls for improvements on University Drive from Grant Avenue north to Lincoln and on E Street south from Pierce Avenue to Lincoln. The widening also will be on Lincoln 60 feet east and west of the intersection. Improvements include two left turn lanes and new traffic signals.
25 years ago, 1997
Sunday. No paper.