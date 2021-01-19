Glancing Back for Jan. 19

100 years ago,
Jan. 19, 1921
MATTOON — Mattoon is to have a new, up-to-date pumper for its fire department and, in the language of Alderman Gwinn, the department is to be "100 percent." In other words, the Mattoon Fire Department cannot be improved upon at the present time. The Mattoon City Council voted to purchase the pumper from the American LaFrance Engine Co. of Elmira, N.Y. The machine is to cost $12,250. Alderman Kizer expressed sincere gratitude to H.W. Clark and George Six for the services they rendered in getting the best pumper in the market today... KANSAS — Bandits early this morning blew the safe in this Edgar County community's post office and escaped with $800 in postage stamps, money and war stamps. Two heavy charges of nitroglycerin were used, damaging the building and scattering coins about the floor. Two men, attracted by the explosion, were standing across the street from the post office when the robbers were leaving about 1:30 a.m. The bandits fired a shot at the men, and then made their escape.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Area patients with malfunctioning kidneys who were required to go to Springfield three times a week for treatment will no longer have to make that journey. William B. Hurlburt, Mattoon Memorial Hospital administrator, announced today that four kidney dialysis units are being installed at Douglas Nursing Center and should be in operation within a few days. Hurlburt said nine area residents currently require treatment in Springfield. Each treatment, Hurlburt said, takes six hours... MATTOON — Mrs. Virginia Cater of Shelbyville has donated $1,000 to the Lake Land College Foundation to establish the John W. Hawk Memorial Scholarship Fund. Mrs. Cater is the niece of the late John W. Hawk, who was active in Boy Scouts and the Shelby County Historical Society. Graduates of Shelbyville High School are to be given top priority for the scholarship. Mrs. James Honnold, president of the recently formed Lake Land Foundation board, said this is the first donation received by the Foundation board.
25 years ago, 1996
TUSCOLA — The Douglas County Courthouse fire Jan. 9 was caused by a "Molotov Cocktail" being thrown through a window of the state's attorney's office, investigators said yesterday. Damage to the courthouse, built in 1913, was estimated at about $300,000. According to a Sheriff's Department news release, the fire began when someone broke the window and tossed an incendiary device inside. The release added that the Illinois State Crime Lab in Springfield identified the accelerant as gasoline... CHARLESTON — A blizzard that seemed to come out of nowhere fast blasted the Plains, stranding drivers overnight and forcing hundreds of students to spend the night at schools. Locally, Charleston weather observer Dalias Price said the temperature plunged from 61 degrees at noon to 17 by 7:15 p.m., most of the loss coming in just three hours. About .87 of an inch of rain fell, causing widespread street flooding. By evening the rain was turning to snow and sleet, freezing car doors and causing treacherous driving conditions.