Glancing Back for Jan. 19

MATTOON — Mattoon is to have a new, up-to-date pumper for its fire department and, in the language of Alderman Gwinn, the department is to be "100 percent." In other words, the Mattoon Fire Department cannot be improved upon at the present time. The Mattoon City Council voted to purchase the pumper from the American LaFrance Engine Co. of Elmira, N.Y. The machine is to cost $12,250. Alderman Kizer expressed sincere gratitude to H.W. Clark and George Six for the services they rendered in getting the best pumper in the market today... KANSAS — Bandits early this morning blew the safe in this Edgar County community's post office and escaped with $800 in postage stamps, money and war stamps. Two heavy charges of nitroglycerin were used, damaging the building and scattering coins about the floor. Two men, attracted by the explosion, were standing across the street from the post office when the robbers were leaving about 1:30 a.m. The bandits fired a shot at the men, and then made their escape.