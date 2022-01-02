Glancing Back for Jan. 2: Corn price continues to elude holdout Coles Co. farmers

100 years ago,
Jan. 2, 1922
MATTOON – The intentions of the farmers of western Coles County, expressed early in the fall, that they would hold their corn until it reached 45 cents a bushel, seems to have been carried out by the majority of them. And they are still holding because the 45-cent mark is not here yet. Managers of two local elevators say they have received about 60 percent of the total of new corn expected. Today’s quotation, 36 cents, is two cents lower than the highest price offered for new corn this season… MATTOON – Mrs. Ann Senteney, widow of Thomas Senteney, lacking three years of reaching the century mark in life, passed away about 9 o’clock last night at the home of her daughter, Mrs. James A. Cook of Mattoon. Mrs. Senteney had been in a serious condition since Dec. 2 when she broke a hip in a fall. Mrs. Senteney was born near Rockville, Ind., on Sept. 10, 1824. When 12 years old, her family moved to Maysville, Ky., where she remained until her marriage to Mr. Senteney in 1842. They moved to Jacksonville, Ill., until coming to Coles County in 1854 and took up a government claim on 80 acres four miles north of Cooks Mills. They lived there for 41 years before moving to Mattoon in 1895, when Mr. Senteney died shortly after. Mrs. Senteney’s home on DeWitt Avenue was swept away by the 1917 cyclone. Since then, she had lived with her daughter, Mrs. Cook.
50 years ago, 1972
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1997
MATTOON – An Indiana couple was hospitalized yesterday after their motor home ran up a hill and was wedged under an overpass on Interstate 57. The Munster, Ind., residents were being treated in the emergency room at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center late yesterday afternoon. The driver, a 68-year-old man, apparently fell asleep at the wheel about 1:15 p.m. The Mattoon Fire Department led an unusual extrication in which four firefighters went into the motor home to load the two occupants on backboards. Passersby on a township road below the overpass stopped and helped steady ropes used to lower the firefighters into the vehicle. They also assisted in bringing the two occupants from the top of the hill to two ambulances… MATTOON – The first baby of 1997 in Coles County arrived at 5:06 a.m. on New Year’s Day at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. Cindy and Wayland Nikkel of Arthur are parents of a girl, Chayla Ganae. The Nikkels said they were surprised the baby was born in 1997. Mrs. Nikkel’s due date was Dec. 26… CHARLESTON – Kristen Forsyth, the daughter of Drs. Stephen and Margot Forsyth of Charleston, will ride with the Equestriennes in the Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington on Jan. 20. A sophomore at Culver Girls Academy in Culver, Ind., Forsyth has been a member of the Equestriennes for two years. The trip will mark the third time in their 15-year existence the Equestriennes have performed in a presidential inaugural parade. Culver Military Academy and Culver Girls Academy have a total enrollment of 680 students in the boarding schools for ninth-12th grade students.