Glancing Back for Jan. 2: Corn price continues to elude holdout Coles Co. farmers

MATTOON – The intentions of the farmers of western Coles County, expressed early in the fall, that they would hold their corn until it reached 45 cents a bushel, seems to have been carried out by the majority of them. And they are still holding because the 45-cent mark is not here yet. Managers of two local elevators say they have received about 60 percent of the total of new corn expected. Today’s quotation, 36 cents, is two cents lower than the highest price offered for new corn this season… MATTOON – Mrs. Ann Senteney, widow of Thomas Senteney, lacking three years of reaching the century mark in life, passed away about 9 o’clock last night at the home of her daughter, Mrs. James A. Cook of Mattoon. Mrs. Senteney had been in a serious condition since Dec. 2 when she broke a hip in a fall. Mrs. Senteney was born near Rockville, Ind., on Sept. 10, 1824. When 12 years old, her family moved to Maysville, Ky., where she remained until her marriage to Mr. Senteney in 1842. They moved to Jacksonville, Ill., until coming to Coles County in 1854 and took up a government claim on 80 acres four miles north of Cooks Mills. They lived there for 41 years before moving to Mattoon in 1895, when Mr. Senteney died shortly after. Mrs. Senteney’s home on DeWitt Avenue was swept away by the 1917 cyclone. Since then, she had lived with her daughter, Mrs. Cook.