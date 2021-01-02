Glancing Back for Jan. 2

100 years ago,
Jan. 2, 1921
Sunday. No paper.
50 years ago, 1971
OAKLAND — The first day of the new year was also the first day the Oakland police drove their new 1971 squad car. It also was the last. Police Chief Jerry Hudson was chasing a speeder early yesterday on a road south of Oakland when, he said, the brakes failed and he rammed into a tree. Hudson escaped with minor injuries. The car, driven only 90 miles, was demolished. Hudson's brother, Carlos, who was with him at the time, was admitted to Charleston Community Hospital and listed in fair condition... MATTOON — C.H. Shuman of Mattoon retired Friday after 50 years as a railroad employee. Shuman said he was the engineer on the last New York Central passenger train to arrive in Mattoon from St. Louis on March 18, 1968. For the past 47 years he has been with the Big Four, later known as the New York Central Railroad (later combined with the Pennsylvania Railroad to create the Penn Central line). Shuman said he was thankful that he never did kill anyone or injure anybody in all his years on the railroad.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — The debate about the future of water plant facilities in Mattoon was voted the top news story of 1995 by members of the newspaper staff. Others in the top five were the expansion and investment in the Mattoon General Electric plant, completion of the expansion and renovation of the Mattoon Public Library, a child endangerment case in Janesville and opening of the Showplace 8 theater complex. Completing the list of 10 top stories were a financial pyramid game in Charleston involving about 400 people, Western Lion Landfill closing and attempts to open a new landfill in the county, opening of the Coles County Business Park east of Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, EIU President David Jorns disagreements with the EIU Foundation, progress on installing a new intersection off Illinois Route 16 near Kmart... MATTOON — There were no New Year's babies born at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center yesterday, although the last baby of 1995 was delivered less than an hour before midnight. Aimee and John Hardeck's first child, Bryar Wade, was born at 11:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. Bryar weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces and was 18½ inches long. The Hardecks are from Dieterich.