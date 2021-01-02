Glancing Back for Jan. 2

OAKLAND — The first day of the new year was also the first day the Oakland police drove their new 1971 squad car. It also was the last. Police Chief Jerry Hudson was chasing a speeder early yesterday on a road south of Oakland when, he said, the brakes failed and he rammed into a tree. Hudson escaped with minor injuries. The car, driven only 90 miles, was demolished. Hudson's brother, Carlos, who was with him at the time, was admitted to Charleston Community Hospital and listed in fair condition... MATTOON — C.H. Shuman of Mattoon retired Friday after 50 years as a railroad employee. Shuman said he was the engineer on the last New York Central passenger train to arrive in Mattoon from St. Louis on March 18, 1968. For the past 47 years he has been with the Big Four, later known as the New York Central Railroad (later combined with the Pennsylvania Railroad to create the Penn Central line). Shuman said he was thankful that he never did kill anyone or injure anybody in all his years on the railroad.