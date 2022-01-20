Glancing Back for Jan. 20: Front-runner for presidential nomination coming to Coles County

MATTOON – Police are holding two boys both accused of robberies and thefts in other cities. Frank Ganss, aged 18, of Cleveland, Ohio, will be returned to Cleveland to face larceny charges filed against him following the robbery of his family’s home. Young Ganss is the son of a retired member of the Cleveland police force. It is charged that young Ganss looted his parents’ home of much jewelry and sold some in pawn shops. Ganss just finished a term in an Ohio reformatory having been sent up for house robbery. In the other instance, Frank Flummerfelt, aged 15, of Springfield, Mo., is held on suspicion of some house robbing stunts in that city. Young Flummerfelt stoutly denies he has committed any crime. He said he ran away from home “to see the world,” and nothing else…MATTOON – Members of the U.S. Veterans Bureau arrived in Mattoon this morning and took up their duties at the Public Health Center in Central Park. The Clean-Up Squad is finishing its work in Illinois for disabled veterans. The five-man team will be working with veterans from Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby counties. The Clean-Up Squad will investigate and decide on men’s claims for compensation and vocational training… MATTOON – Twenty-one men in the locomotive department and 51 men in the car repair department of the Illinois Central Railroad shops in Mattoon will be laid off on Jan. 25, according to Master Mechanic Bell today. The cut was made necessary through the curtailment of expenses for the Indiana Division. Several weeks ago, 21 men in the locomotive department and 43 in the car department were cut off, the same reason being assigned. This latest cut will bring the number of men off at the Illinois Central to 136.