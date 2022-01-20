Glancing Back for Jan. 20: Front-runner for presidential nomination coming to Coles County

100 years ago,
Jan. 20, 1922
MATTOON – Police are holding two boys both accused of robberies and thefts in other cities. Frank Ganss, aged 18, of Cleveland, Ohio, will be returned to Cleveland to face larceny charges filed against him following the robbery of his family’s home. Young Ganss is the son of a retired member of the Cleveland police force. It is charged that young Ganss looted his parents’ home of much jewelry and sold some in pawn shops. Ganss just finished a term in an Ohio reformatory having been sent up for house robbery. In the other instance, Frank Flummerfelt, aged 15, of Springfield, Mo., is held on suspicion of some house robbing stunts in that city. Young Flummerfelt stoutly denies he has committed any crime. He said he ran away from home “to see the world,” and nothing else…MATTOON – Members of the U.S. Veterans Bureau arrived in Mattoon this morning and took up their duties at the Public Health Center in Central Park. The Clean-Up Squad is finishing its work in Illinois for disabled veterans. The five-man team will be working with veterans from Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby counties. The Clean-Up Squad will investigate and decide on men’s claims for compensation and vocational training… MATTOON – Twenty-one men in the locomotive department and 51 men in the car repair department of the Illinois Central Railroad shops in Mattoon will be laid off on Jan. 25, according to Master Mechanic Bell today. The cut was made necessary through the curtailment of expenses for the Indiana Division. Several weeks ago, 21 men in the locomotive department and 43 in the car department were cut off, the same reason being assigned. This latest cut will bring the number of men off at the Illinois Central to 136.
50 years ago, 1972
CHARLESTON – U.S. Sen. Edmund Muskie, D-Maine, considered to be the front-runner among Democratic candidates for president, will speak Tuesday at Eastern Illinois University’s Lantz Gymnasium. Muskie is scheduled to attend a tea in his honor in Mattoon and then come to Charleston for his speech. Muskie will travel to Coles County from Chicago and is not scheduled to visit any other communities in East-Central Illinois… MATTOON – Three members of the Lake Land College Board of Trustees are up for election this spring. Members of the Lake Land board whose terms expire include Robert Johnston, Shelbyville, the board chairman; Edward M. Resch, Casey; and Tom Nolan, Oakland. Other members of the board include Clem Phipps, Mattoon; Dr. William Podesta, Mattoon; George Wenthe, Effingham, secretary; and Floyd Curl, Neoga, vice chairman. Interested candidates may file petitions for election from Feb. 23 to March 17.
25 years ago, 1997
CHARLESTON – They are two words that always are welcome this time of year: January thaw. After a number of days with high temperatures in single digits and brutal wind chills, local weather observer Dalias Price said it was “remarkable” that the temperature reached 25 degrees yesterday. And by midweek, the high should be close to 50 degrees, Price added. Still, Price cautioned against excessive optimism about warmer weather. Winter is just slightly more than half over… TOLEDO – A “dress sale” was held Saturday night at the Village Hall of Toledo, which benefits the post-prom activities at Cumberland High School and enabled sellers to receive money for good used gowns and dresses. Girls could select from more than 100 dresses in sizes ranging from 3 to 18, in addition to some shoes and accessories. Shoppers hoped to find something to wear to the eighth grade dance, high school prom or summer pageants. Prices were tagged by the seller and ranged from $10 to $250, said Pam Donsbach of Toledo, president of the post-prom event.