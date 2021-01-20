Glancing Back for Jan. 20

100 years ago,
Jan. 20, 1921
MATTOON — The Big Four Railroad's car department in Mattoon is working at full force and has turned out about 80 rebuilt cars since the first of the year. Some half-dozen enginemen will be sent back to their old jobs of firing in a short time on account of a slack in business. Regular jobs for enginemen and firemen are more nearly filled up at the present time than at any previous part of the last six months... MATTOON — William C. Baker, a barber at the Dolan Barber Shop here in Mattoon, is renewing his interest in the Col. Jacob Baker millions, which some 3,000 heirs scattered throughout the United States have formed an association to secure. The story is that lands were offered to Col. Jacob Baker for his service in the Revolutionary War and in the war with England in 1812, and that part of its grant was 500 acres in the city of Philadelphia. The reported value of these holdings is $800 million. The land was leased for 99 years and this lease has only recently expired. Mr. Baker has placed his claim in the hands of an attorney. "I should be glad to get a part of the money, of course, but I am not going to borrow any trouble about it," he said.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — John S. Rendleman, executor of the estate of the late Illinois Secretary of State Paul Powell, said today he has turned over administration of the estate to the First National Bank of Mattoon. The bank was named in Powell's will to handle all his trusts. Melvin Lockard, president of the Mattoon bank, said Rendleman will continue to be the legal executor of the estate while the bank's trust department will handle the financial estate. In another development, Illinois Attorney General William Scott has recommended that a grand jury investigate circumstances surrounding the $2 million-plus estate of Powell that includes almost $800,000 in cash found in a shoebox in Powell's Springfield hotel room... MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council last night approved formation of a new Mattoon Lakes Advisory Committee. City Commissioner Ernest Lorenz said the new group will formulate recommendations concerning safety and pollution issues at both Lake Mattoon and Lake Paradise. Many members are property owners at one of the lakes. Chairman will be Roy Hopkins Jr. Members will include Lester Cross, Jack Wilt (water board member), James O'Neal (Mattoon Planning Commission), Keith Branson and Lorenz. William Roberts, lake custodian, will be an ex-officio member... CHARLESTON — Kiwanis Park was officially turned over to the City of Charleston last night during the Charleston City Council meeting. Mayor Max Cougill accepted the deed to the 8.1-acre park, located at Harrison and Division, from William Wall, Kiwanis Club president. The Kiwanis Club turned over the park to the city on the condition that city officials name the park after the club and allow Kiwanis to continue development of the park.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — The winter of '96 whipsawed much of the nation yesterday, and Coles County was no exception. After a high temperature of 61 degrees on Thursday, local weather observer Dalias Price said the thermometer had plunged to one below zero early yesterday morning. Combined with 45 mph winds, the wind chill factor made it feel like 55 degrees below zero in the early morning hours yesterday... CHARLESTON — A new funeral home in Charleston should be open this summer. Jon Adams plans to open Adams Funeral Home in June on Illinois Route 16, east of Rural King. Adams, who formerly worked at Caudill-King Funeral Home, said he felt the community needs a more modern facility with easier access and more parking. To start, Adams and his wife Tammy will be the only employees, although several people have volunteered to help when needed.