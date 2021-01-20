Glancing Back for Jan. 20

MATTOON — The Big Four Railroad's car department in Mattoon is working at full force and has turned out about 80 rebuilt cars since the first of the year. Some half-dozen enginemen will be sent back to their old jobs of firing in a short time on account of a slack in business. Regular jobs for enginemen and firemen are more nearly filled up at the present time than at any previous part of the last six months... MATTOON — William C. Baker, a barber at the Dolan Barber Shop here in Mattoon, is renewing his interest in the Col. Jacob Baker millions, which some 3,000 heirs scattered throughout the United States have formed an association to secure. The story is that lands were offered to Col. Jacob Baker for his service in the Revolutionary War and in the war with England in 1812, and that part of its grant was 500 acres in the city of Philadelphia. The reported value of these holdings is $800 million. The land was leased for 99 years and this lease has only recently expired. Mr. Baker has placed his claim in the hands of an attorney. "I should be glad to get a part of the money, of course, but I am not going to borrow any trouble about it," he said.