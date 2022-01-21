Glancing Back for Jan. 21: Charleston street paving project in the works

100 years ago,

Jan. 21, 1922

MATTOON – Mr. and Mrs. Forrest Smith of rural Kansas, Ill., were instantly killed about 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon by eastbound Big Four Railroad train No. 14, when their automobile stopped on the crossing just east of Dudley in Edgar County. Mr. and Mrs. Smith were farmers and had spent the day with Mrs. Smith’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Sunkel, in Dudley. They had just started home and had proceeded only about a block to the crossing. Mr. and Mrs. Smith had been married about a year and the woman was in a delicate condition… CHARLESTON – There promises to be a large street paving program in Charleston this spring, unless plans of a number of property owners go astray. Some property owners on State Street are preparing to have that street, reported to be the widest in the city, paved from Five Points to the western corporation line. It was said that when the contract is let for this improvement would also include the Division Street paving, authorized by the Charleston City Council two years ago, from Railroad to Madison Street. Other paving planned includes Polk Street, from Seventh to 10th; and Fourth Street from Lincoln extending south for some distance.

50 years ago, 1972

CHARLESTON – Members of the Eastern Dames Club and Charleston League of Women Voters had the opportunity to question four community leaders in an event last night at the Eastern Illinois University Martin Luther King Jr. University Union. The four leaders on the “hot seat” were Howard Smucker, Charleston schools superintendent; Charleston Mayor Max Cougill; Jerry Bennett, executive director of the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce; and Roger Barry, executive director of the Coles County Regional Planning Commission. Robert Moore, president of the Charleston Hospital Board, was scheduled to participate but was unable to attend… MATTOON – Several members of the St. Louis Cardinals organization brought this year’s version of the annual “Cardinal Caravan” to Mattoon yesterday. Headed by veteran Cardinals Manager Red Schoendienst, this year’s caravan included shortstop Dal Maxville, relief pitcher Don Shaw, announcers Jack Buck and Mike Shannon, director of promotion Paul Fauks and speaker’s bureau director Joe Cunningham. The Cardinals made a pitch for a Charleston-Mattoon day at a Cardinals game next season. Fauks said the Cards hosted 38 community dates last summer and welcome more for this season… CHARLESTON – Lester Maddox, lieutenant governor of Georgia, is scheduled to speak at Eastern Illinois University Jan. 26. Maddox was governor of Georgia from 1966 to 1970. Barred by law from succeeding himself, he was elected to his current position in 1970. Maddox is described by the American Program Bureau, sponsor of his lecture appearances, as “a most controversial figure.”

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON – Participants in a march last night to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said they marched to keep his wisdom and dream alive. Organizers and participants alike were pleased by the turnout of more than 150 marchers – not just because of the number, but because of the diversity of the marchers. Toussaint Werner of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, organization sponsor of the march, noted there were blacks and whites, young and old participating. “Equality is for everyone,” he said. Last night’s march honoring the slain civil rights leader was the 10th annual march at Eastern Illinois University… MATTOON – Sharon Timm of Mattoon won $42,000 during a recent taping of the Illinois Lottery’s “Illinois Instant Riches” TV game show. Timm appeared on the Dec. 21 show that aired on WGN-TV. Timm became eligible by purchasing a winning “Illinois Instant Riches” ticket at Wilb Walker’s Supermarket on Western Avenue in Mattoon. Timm was one of three statewide contestants to participate in the televised program. She won $32,000 in the “main game” and then returned at the end of the show and won another $10,000 to bring her total to $42,000.

