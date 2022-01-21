Glancing Back for Jan. 22: Three men charged in connection with Cole Co. murder

MATTOON – The appointment of Jerry Biggs as manager of the Cross County Mall has been announced by the Mall Merchants Association. The appointment was effective Jan. 10. Biggs, a resident of Mattoon, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Rex Biggs. He had been employed as manager of the Mattoon Association of Commerce the past four years. Biggs will serve as promotions director for the mall merchants group in addition to his duties as Cross County Mall manager… CHARLESTON – Sen. Edmund Muskie, D-Maine, Democratic candidate for nomination as president, has canceled his visit to Coles County next week. Joe Connelly of the Eastern Illinois University political science department said Muskie has had to change his campaign appearance plans. Connelly said the senator hopes to come to Charleston at a later date. Muskie was scheduled to speak at EIU Tuesday evening.

CHARLESTON – All three men suspected in the killing of Shane R. Ellison now face first-degree murder charges, with two suspects charged under the accountability theory. The charges against Marcus Wayne Douglas and Thomas Lee Drum allege they “aided and abetted” in the murder of Ellison. However, if convicted, they would still be subjected to the same range of penalties as for a murder conviction, Coles County State’s Attorney Steve Ferguson said. Charles C. Drum, 26, is the third suspect in the murder of Ellison. The body of Ellison, 23, of Mattoon was discovered just south of Mattoon on Jan. 4… CHARLESTON – The largest request the City of Charleston has received for Tax Increment Financing money was placed on file for inspection by the Charleston City Council Friday. Commissioner Gene Scholes said he wants a little more time to think about the TIF board’s recommendation for a $100,000 loan to Richard Sandifer. According to TIF Board Chairman Robert Kincade, Sandifer intends to use the $100,000 loan to purchase and improve the Little Mexico Restaurant building at 514 Seventh St. and turn it into an antique shop or similar retail business. Because of the size of the loan amount, Scholes said he would like more time to consider the matter. Commissioner Greg Stewart said this is the largest request for TIF funds since he joined the city council in 1993.