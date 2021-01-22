Glancing Back for Jan. 22

MATTOON — Taking money from passengers in a Pullman sleeper while the owners were asleep is the charge lodged against Moses T. Lewis who was brought to the police station yesterday evening by Fred Wampler and other special agents of the Big Four Railroad. Five passengers claimed the loss of $422, and $470 was found in Lewis' pockets. Police feel they have secured an important member of an organized business in looting passengers. Lewis bought a ticket in Cincinnati for Hillsboro Monday evening and also took a berth in the Pullman, securing berth No. 2, next to the men's toilet. Lewis claims to be an agent for automobiles and was on his way to a new job in St. Louis. He claims he withdrew his money in New York and that is why he carried such a large sum of money on his person... CHARLESTON — Ollie Sprout, chief of the Charleston Fire Department, has completed his report for 1920, which shows that a total of 49 alarms had been sent to the department for the year. Of the 49 alarms, 30 were from house fires, five were burning flues, three were sheds and there were three false alarms. Total fire loss for the year was $9,095.