Glancing Back for Jan. 22

100 years ago,
Jan. 22, 1921
MATTOON — Taking money from passengers in a Pullman sleeper while the owners were asleep is the charge lodged against Moses T. Lewis who was brought to the police station yesterday evening by Fred Wampler and other special agents of the Big Four Railroad. Five passengers claimed the loss of $422, and $470 was found in Lewis' pockets. Police feel they have secured an important member of an organized business in looting passengers. Lewis bought a ticket in Cincinnati for Hillsboro Monday evening and also took a berth in the Pullman, securing berth No. 2, next to the men's toilet. Lewis claims to be an agent for automobiles and was on his way to a new job in St. Louis. He claims he withdrew his money in New York and that is why he carried such a large sum of money on his person... CHARLESTON — Ollie Sprout, chief of the Charleston Fire Department, has completed his report for 1920, which shows that a total of 49 alarms had been sent to the department for the year. Of the 49 alarms, 30 were from house fires, five were burning flues, three were sheds and there were three false alarms. Total fire loss for the year was $9,095.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — A delegation of seven students from Champaign Central High School met with the Mattoon High School Student Council yesterday to express regrets over a rock-throwing incident which occurred after the Mattoon-Central game in Champaign Saturday night. Dave Sholem, senior class president at Champaign Central, also addressed the MHS student body over the public address system. He said many in Champaign were embarrassed and saddened over the stoning and egging of Mattoon buses. He said conduct of the Champaign fans, both at the game and afterwards, "was inexcusable." ... CHARLESTON — Marty Pattin, ace of the Milwaukee Brewers' pitching staff last season, has signed his 1971 contract for reportedly "between $30,000 and $35,000," according to an informed source. The Charleston and Eastern Illinois University product, who carved out 14 victories last season, will begin his fourth season in the majors. The Brewers open the regular season April 6 in Minnesota.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — The parallel career paths of George Moritz and Obed Henderson has a hint of destiny. The two men, who recently formed the Moritz-Henderson insurance partnership, graduated from Effingham High School together, served in the military in World War II and attended Eastern Illinois University. Both men also came to Mattoon in the early 1950s to teach. And both left about a decade later for the insurance business. After operating their own agencies for many years, the two merged businesses last year. Together, Henderson and Moritz have more than 1,000 clients and trained more than 80 agents... CHARLESTON — Trailmobile locked out about 1,000 employees yesterday, about four days before a joint meeting with a federal mediator. Company officials said they had experienced "numerous incidents" of sabotage, violations of company rules and damage to company and employee property since union members agreed to continue working without a contract. Union members who gathered at their union hall yesterday denied all of the company's charges. The lockout was implemented as of third shift yesterday.