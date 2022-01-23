Glancing Back for Jan. 23: Toledo couple wins truck in national contest

100 years ago,
Jan. 23, 1922
MATTOON – The Clean-Up Squad from the U.S. Veterans Bureau worked on compensation and vocational training claims with 73 veterans on Friday and Saturday. Thirty-three of the 35 cases on Saturday came from Coles County men, including more than 20 from Charleston who were brought to Mattoon by Miss Ford of the Red Cross. Saturday’s report shows that 28 cases were for compensation, while 14 claims were for vocational training and medical attention for 19 men was ordered by the Clean-Up Squad. Two more days after today will bring to a close the investigation of the Clean-Up Squad for the Coles County area… MATTOON – The first zero temperature of the season came last night when a severe cold snap sent the mercury in the thermometer down below the cipher. The lowest temperature recorded overnight was 6 degrees below zero. Yesterday and today have been the first days in which it was found difficult to keep the temperature above the 70-mark in the living room, it being necessary to keep almost constant vigil on the stove or the furnace. The cold was so great last night that it was necessary to remove the sleepers from the city jail to warmer quarters as that part of the city building isn’t quite up to the latest as far as constant heat is concerned... MATTOON – If the sentiments voiced by the 100 or so Coles County farmers are put into action this spring, much of the acreage heretofore placed in corn will be planted in soybeans. This conclusion was reached after a three-hour meeting Saturday at which several men who have grown soybeans and Melvin Thomas, county farm adviser, had spoken. Harvey Ames, who farms north of Mattoon, said he has planted soybeans the past two years. His yield from last season’s planting averaged about 17½ bushels an acre on the 25 acres he planted in soybeans. Howard Hawkins, another farmer who planted soybeans, said the president of the Staley plant at Decatur said the company would likely pay $1 to $1.25 a bushel for this year’s soybean crop.
50 years ago, 1972
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1997
CHARLESTON – Yesterday’s warm sun was a welcome break from subzero temperatures the area has been experiencing. The high temperature yesterday was 51 degrees and the low was 44, according to Dalias Price, local weather observer. The average temperature for this time of year is a high of 38 and a low of 21 degrees, he said. “It won’t last,” Price said of the warmer than usual temperatures, “but it did a good job of getting rid of the snow that had been laying around.” … TOLEDO – A 1946 Ford pickup truck was delivered this week to Mike and Julie Gentry, owners of Gentry Small Engine Repair. The Gentrys were grand prize winners in a national contest sponsored by Poulan Weed Eater in honor of the company’s 50th birthday. After being treated to a four-day vacation in Shreveport, La., by the company, Mike and Julie, along with three other semi-finalists, were taken to the 50-yard line of the Independence Bowl for a drawing to win the truck. Gentry said he will keep the green and beige truck with whitewall tires stored until winter’s snow and ice are gone. He looks forward to driving it in parades and taking it to antique auto shows.