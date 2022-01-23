Glancing Back for Jan. 23: Toledo couple wins truck in national contest

MATTOON – The Clean-Up Squad from the U.S. Veterans Bureau worked on compensation and vocational training claims with 73 veterans on Friday and Saturday. Thirty-three of the 35 cases on Saturday came from Coles County men, including more than 20 from Charleston who were brought to Mattoon by Miss Ford of the Red Cross. Saturday’s report shows that 28 cases were for compensation, while 14 claims were for vocational training and medical attention for 19 men was ordered by the Clean-Up Squad. Two more days after today will bring to a close the investigation of the Clean-Up Squad for the Coles County area… MATTOON – The first zero temperature of the season came last night when a severe cold snap sent the mercury in the thermometer down below the cipher. The lowest temperature recorded overnight was 6 degrees below zero. Yesterday and today have been the first days in which it was found difficult to keep the temperature above the 70-mark in the living room, it being necessary to keep almost constant vigil on the stove or the furnace. The cold was so great last night that it was necessary to remove the sleepers from the city jail to warmer quarters as that part of the city building isn’t quite up to the latest as far as constant heat is concerned... MATTOON – If the sentiments voiced by the 100 or so Coles County farmers are put into action this spring, much of the acreage heretofore placed in corn will be planted in soybeans. This conclusion was reached after a three-hour meeting Saturday at which several men who have grown soybeans and Melvin Thomas, county farm adviser, had spoken. Harvey Ames, who farms north of Mattoon, said he has planted soybeans the past two years. His yield from last season’s planting averaged about 17½ bushels an acre on the 25 acres he planted in soybeans. Howard Hawkins, another farmer who planted soybeans, said the president of the Staley plant at Decatur said the company would likely pay $1 to $1.25 a bushel for this year’s soybean crop.