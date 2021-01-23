Glancing Back for Jan. 23

MATTOON — Plans are being made for a 157-acre subdivision southwest of the Mattoon Golf and Country Club. Jim McBride, president of Mattoon Golf Estates, said the subdivision will include an 11-hole addition to the country club golf course, to be constructed first, plus homes which will be built around the course. Vice president of Mattoon Golf estates is Burnham Neal. The board is composed of McBride, Neal, Frank Ronchetti, James Singer and Arthur Willaredt … MATTOON — "Kit-Kat," a cat missing for about a month, was reunited with her Effingham family after being spotted by a Mattoon boy. Mrs. E.J. Buenekemper of Effingham said the family lost the cat during an effort to take it to board at Goetz Animal Hospital in Mattoon while they went to California for the Christmas holiday. The cat leaped from her owner's arms at the door of the animal hospital and took off. The Buenekempers canceled their trip and came to Mattoon almost daily to look for Kit-Kat. Carl Kirkpatrick, who resides near the Goetz Animal Hospital, called the Buenekempers yesterday to report the cat had been found by his sons.