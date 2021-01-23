Glancing Back for Jan. 23

100 years ago,
Jan. 23, 1921
Sunday. No paper.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Plans are being made for a 157-acre subdivision southwest of the Mattoon Golf and Country Club. Jim McBride, president of Mattoon Golf Estates, said the subdivision will include an 11-hole addition to the country club golf course, to be constructed first, plus homes which will be built around the course. Vice president of Mattoon Golf estates is Burnham Neal. The board is composed of McBride, Neal, Frank Ronchetti, James Singer and Arthur Willaredt … MATTOON — "Kit-Kat," a cat missing for about a month, was reunited with her Effingham family after being spotted by a Mattoon boy. Mrs. E.J. Buenekemper of Effingham said the family lost the cat during an effort to take it to board at Goetz Animal Hospital in Mattoon while they went to California for the Christmas holiday. The cat leaped from her owner's arms at the door of the animal hospital and took off. The Buenekempers canceled their trip and came to Mattoon almost daily to look for Kit-Kat. Carl Kirkpatrick, who resides near the Goetz Animal Hospital, called the Buenekempers yesterday to report the cat had been found by his sons.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — Specialist Tonya K. Plappert of Mattoon has been named Illinois National Guard Soldier of the Year. Plappert is stationed at the Sullivan National Guard Armory. A 1993 graduate of Atwood-Hammond High School, Plappert enlisted in the National Guard a month later. Plappert specialized in supply during advanced individual training and graduated with honors in her company. Plappert is in her second year at Eastern Illinois University, pursuing a degree in physical education and health studies. She also works full-time at Walmart in Mattoon... MATTOON — Robert J. Currey, president of Consolidated Communications, has been named chairman of the Illinois Coalition, a nonprofit organization that promotes technology-based economic development in the state. Currey joined Consolidated as president in March 1990. Currey also is a member of the Illinois State Chamber of Commerce board of directors. He served as state Chamber president from 1992 to 1994.