Glancing Back for Jan. 24: Best route for Mattoon to Arcola road under review

100 years ago,

Jan. 24, 1922

MATTOON – After a three-man committee delivered a letter concerning the proposed hard road for Route 25 running north out of Mattoon, a response was received yesterday from Col. C.R. Miller, state director of public works and buildings. Col. Miller said he and officials of the State Highway Division will visit Mattoon as requested and personally inspect the possible routes between Arcola and Mattoon for State bond issue Route 25. After the visit and considering all the angles of the question, Col. Miller and highway officials will select what they feel is the best route. In doing so, Col. Miller said, he is assuming that citizens of Coles County will then secure all right of way on the route they suggest… MATTOON – Yesterday was the busiest day the Clean-Up Squad has had since its arrival, 64 cases being taken into consideration, bringing the total number of cases to 137. Cumberland County sent the largest number of claimants yesterday, 28 ex-servicemen calling at the Mattoon Health Center. Coles County had 25 claimants, with Douglas County sending eight, Effingham two and Moultrie one. The largest number of requests for medical attention was made yesterday, 33 claims filed. Claims for compensation still headed the list, 44 being filed, with 18 vocational training claims made.

50 years ago, 1972

CHARLESTON – The second annual Miss Black EIU pageant will be held Feb. 5 at Eastern Illinois University’s McAfee Gymnasium. The contest is sponsored by the Afro-American Association. Contestants, to be judged by faculty members, will compete on a basis of personality, talent and Afro garb. Prizes and gifts will be donated by Charleston merchants… CHARLESTON – The Ninth Annual Coles County Farm Bureau Bowling Tournament was held last week at Bel-Aire Lanes. Winners will represent Coles County in the district tournament to be held at Bel-Aire Lanes on Feb. 19. Winners included Open Class, Husband and Wife, Paul and Norma Finley; Women’s Doubles, Norma Logue and Betty Hall; Men’s Doubles, Lloyd Huddleston and Robert Lichtenberger; Mixed Doubles, Emily Ashby and James Ferguson; Men’s Singles, Al Coutant; Women’s Singles, Brenda Briggerman; Men’s Team, Frank Hesse, Bill Pankey, James Metzger, James Updegraff and James Wright with Leroy Brown, first alternate; Women’s Team, Mary Galbreath, Barbara Parker, Evelyn Metzger, Mary Behrens and Peg Shonkwiler, with Lorraine Meyer, first alternate, and Jean Coartney, second alternate.

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON – How can people live together, work together and study together without seeing each other as different? Finding a way to look beyond differences will be the greatest challenge faced by Americans in the 21st century, said J.Q. Adams, keynote speaker for the annual diversity conference yesterday at Eastern Illinois University. Americans have been conditioned to see differences in gender, age, religion and race, he said. “Those differences lead us to hide our purses or move out of our neighborhoods when someone who is not like us moves in,” Adams said. He questioned Americans’ readiness to be part of a global society and said Americans’ attitudes about immigration have changed with more immigrants coming from Latin America, not Europe… CHARLESTON – Police are investigating an incident Wednesday night in which six people were robbed at gunpoint in a residence. A resident in the 1400 block of Ninth Street reported to police that three men brandishing guns entered his apartment at approximately 11 p.m. He said the three men held the six people in the apartment at gunpoint. The three men left after taking a small safe containing an undisclosed amount of money. The apartment resident suffered a minor head injury after being struck by one of the intruders.

