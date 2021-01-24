Glancing Back for Jan. 24

100 years ago,
Jan. 24, 1921
MATTOON — Thirteen revolver shots were exchanged on Saturday night between W.L. Ellis, a grocer, and a stranger in Ellis' little store on South Ninth Street at the rear of 901 Wabash. Chief of Police Johnson, two officers, two ambulances and a slew of neighbors soon arrived, but there were no dead and no injured, despite the fusillade of shots at short range. Ellis said a stranger came in and asked for a package of cigarettes. The man said there was something he forgot: "Hold up your hands." Ellis dropped down behind the cash register and grabbed his Colt .32 and began firing. After exchanging more shots, the stranger dropped to the floor and crawled out the door... ARCOLA — A few days ago, some fellows entered the cellar of "Dad" Beasley and carried away a barrel of fine old wine which was carried to a room in the Arcola theater building. The constant stream of men ascending the stairs attracted the attention of police. There were 52 gallons of wine when it was carried away, but only a measly five gallons left when police got possession. Warrants are out for the arrest of several young men, but they have not been brought in yet. How the fellows ever got that barrel of wine up the stairs and into the room is a mystery. Federal officers are said to also be investigating.
50 years ago, 1971
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — Coles County residents haven't "seized the opportunity" of flights to Chicago's O'Hare Airport, but that may change if local airport officials' efforts are successful. A survey of local business and industry conducted by airport officials last month showed satisfaction with air service from Coles County Memorial Airport to O'Hare but not enough use, said airport Manager Jerry Carter. Flights from Coles County to O'Hare resumed in July after an absence of several years. Carter didn't have exact figures but said there has been just a 2 percent increase in bookings since Great Lakes Aviation began flying to O'Hare, instead of to Midway Airport... SPRINGFIELD — The state's five pension funds are no longer losing ground, state Rep. Mike Weaver said. Weaver, R-Ashmore, and a report from state Auditor William Holland said the unfunded liability of the five pension systems is still increasing, but at a lesser rate, thanks to a law passed two years ago by the General Assembly. The unfunded liability of the five pensions went up by $2.5 billion in the two years. The new law requires pension funding to be made through a continuing appropriation instead of being subjected to the annual budget process... MARTINSVILLE — Mark Montgomery of Martinsville might have landed a world-record large-mouth bass recently while ice fishing. The Clark County man caught the fish near Martinsville and took it to Mike Mounce, district fisheries biologist. Montgomery's bass weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces. The world record is 9 pounds. The catch hasn't officially been verified yet by the National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame and Museum in Wisconsin. Montgomery's catch measured 24½ inches in length and had an 18-inch girth, according to a local taxidermist.