Glancing Back for Jan. 24

MATTOON — Thirteen revolver shots were exchanged on Saturday night between W.L. Ellis, a grocer, and a stranger in Ellis' little store on South Ninth Street at the rear of 901 Wabash. Chief of Police Johnson, two officers, two ambulances and a slew of neighbors soon arrived, but there were no dead and no injured, despite the fusillade of shots at short range. Ellis said a stranger came in and asked for a package of cigarettes. The man said there was something he forgot: "Hold up your hands." Ellis dropped down behind the cash register and grabbed his Colt .32 and began firing. After exchanging more shots, the stranger dropped to the floor and crawled out the door... ARCOLA — A few days ago, some fellows entered the cellar of "Dad" Beasley and carried away a barrel of fine old wine which was carried to a room in the Arcola theater building. The constant stream of men ascending the stairs attracted the attention of police. There were 52 gallons of wine when it was carried away, but only a measly five gallons left when police got possession. Warrants are out for the arrest of several young men, but they have not been brought in yet. How the fellows ever got that barrel of wine up the stairs and into the room is a mystery. Federal officers are said to also be investigating.