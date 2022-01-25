Glancing Back for Jan. 25: Nixon's budget includes funds for Lincoln Lake

100 years ago,

Jan. 25, 1922

MATTOON — The 15-room home of W.E. Dole, Mattoon Highway Commissioner, located on his farm four miles northwest of the city, narrowly escaped destruction late yesterday afternoon when fire broke out between the first and second floors around the large chimney. A call was sent to the Mattoon Fire Department and the chemical wagon and pumper were sent out. With a liberal shot or two of the chemicals, firemen were able soon to extinguish the flames. The residence, which is valued at about $10,000, was damaged to the extent of about $1,000. Fire Chief Weaver and Fireman Howard Gwinn are nursing frozen ears today, received while aiding in extinguishing the flames… CHARLESTON — Coles County Clerk Elmer Elston’s office is busy with the annual job of extending taxes being in full swing. Taxpayers in the old town of Charleston will pay this year at a rate of $7.06 on $100 valuation while taxpayers in Normal Park and Bishop Heights will pay $6.95 on the $100. Last year the rate for the town of Charleston was $8.10 while the rate was $7.98 in Normal Park and Bishop Heights.

50 years ago, 1972

CHARLESTON — President Nixon’s budget message last night included $2 million for Lincoln Lake, virtually half of the total for land acquisition. This amount, by far the largest figure for one year in the history of the project, was hailed by supporters of the lake. Mayor Max Cougill said the funding effort was due to the cooperation of local, state and national cooperation. Ferrel Atkins of Charleston, vice president of the Wabash Valley Association, said he is heartened by Nixon’s announcement and the project is getting closer to the start. Jerry Bennett, executive vice president of the Charleston Chamber of Commerce, called it an investment in the future… CHARLESTON — The remains of Sportsman’s Lounge and Eastern Illinois Office Equipment Co., the two Charleston businesses in the 700 block of Seventh Street destroyed by fire Jan. 15, were razed last night after the west wall of Sportsman’s Lounge collapsed onto Seventh Street about 4 p.m. Authorities said a chimney inside the building may have been pushed over by high gusts of wind and knocked the wall out to the street. The exact velocity of yesterday’s wind was unavailable from Co-Air at Coles County Airport because their measuring equipment was thrown off by the force of the wind, a Co-Air official said.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON — The story of 10 Coles County sisters who were split from their parents and reunited 50 years later is now available for all to see. “Ten Sisters: A True Story” is now available at Central Illinois bookstores. The 10 Waggoner sisters of Mattoon were separated in 1942 when their parents divorced. A Coles County judge ruled it best that the sisters be split up. They reunited at their mother’s funeral in 1993. Their story is told in a 288-page book published by Mayhaven Publishing of Mahomet. All 10 sisters will be at Waldenbooks in the Cross County Mall Sunday afternoon to sign copies of the book… CHARLESTON — Several Charleston High School students have been on the move recently. Two members of the Trojets dance team spent much of Christmas break in France sightseeing and performing in New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day parades. The Lucky Trojets were Autumn Cooper and Amber Clark, both seniors. Jay Kilgore, also a CHS senior, spent part of December in Washington, D.C., at the National Young Leaders Conference visiting the U.S. State Department, the National Press Club plus the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. The group also spent a day meeting with office staff of their state delegation on Capitol Hill. In addition, Rotary Youth Exchange student Ricardo Wittenzellner of Colombia recently concluded his yearlong stay at CHS and returned to his home in South America. Just before he departed, CHS student Kristy Poteete returned from her AFS exchange year in Peru.

