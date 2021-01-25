Glancing Back for Jan. 25

100 years ago,
Jan. 25, 1921
CHARLESTON — Judge Partlow ruled in Coles County Circuit Court that the bishops and preachers of the "David Miller Old Order Amish Mennonite Church have the right to shun A.M. (Abe) Kauffman of Chesterville, one of the church members accused of making derogatory remarks of one Plank, an Amish bishop. Kauffman, a widower, alleged the defendants conspired to boycott and blacklist him by forbidding his own children, his brothers and sisters as well as all other members of the church, from eating, living and trading with him or working for him or employing him. Judge Partlow determined that a voluntary association, such as the Amish Mennonite Church, has no legal existence in court. It cannot sue or be sued... MATTOON — Lee, the porter at the Illinois Central Railroad station in Mattoon, was not at his post on Sunday and there were many inquiries as to his whereabouts. The fact is, he was under arrest but is now out on bail, in connection with a liquor charge. Thirteen porters of the Illinois Central have been grabbed by Chicago police and each of them got away clear, the evidence not backing up police claims that the porters produced part of the outlet for the abundance of whiskey for sale in Chicago.
50 years ago, 1971
NEOGA — Two members of the Neoga school board have handed in their resignations in the wake of a dispute over whether to rehire the superintendent of schools. Gail Barber and Richard Kepp, both of whom were opposed to retaining Superintendent Lyman Lewis, said they submitted their resignations. The board last week voted to rehire Lewis after a motion not to renew his contract failed in a tie vote after Kepp had walked out of the meeting... TUSCOLA — About 700 people were present yesterday to greet Miss America during her appearance as guest of honor at the Tuscola Auto Show. Miss America is Phyllis George of Denton, Texas. Young and old alike pressed through the crowd to see the beauty queen and to obtain an autographed picture of her. When her duties as queen began, she said: "At first I was scared and lonely. I realized I was representing 70,000 girls who were involved in the pageant." She said she has met a number of celebrities. Two of her favorites were actor John Wayne and football star Joe Namath.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — With help from two local residents, Chicago printing company J.J. Collins finalized purchase of the former Moore Business Forms building yesterday. J.J. Collins, a family-owned business, does print work similar to Moore and serves customers throughout the country. J.J. Collins was one of two interested buyers in the property. The other buyer wanted the site for a warehouse but J.J. Collins wasn't prepared to act as fast. Local residents Bob Moore and Max Cougill, both members of Coles Together, put down a "sizable" amount of money on the property because they didn't want to see the site be a warehouse. Jim Collins Sr. said the transaction never would have happened without Moore's and Cougill's assistance... CHARLESTON — The regional office of education will likely have a new home later this year. Representatives of the counties that make up the education service region voted yesterday to enter into an agreement with the Coles County Public Building Commission for a new office building. The representatives voted to build an office in a lot between Sixth and Seventh streets in Charleston, about two blocks south of the courthouse. The 6,000-square-foot building could be complete in about six months and will house the office that oversees public schools in Coles and six surrounding counties... CHARLESTON — Gene and Paula Hawkins of Oakland were named the Coles County Farm Bureau Members of the Year and Eric Coon of Ashmore was selected Coles County Soil and Water Conservation District Farmer of the Year in recent annual meetings. The Hawkinses own a hog farm in East Oakland Township while Coon and his father, Max, have a "100 percent" no-till operation in the Ashmore-Oakland area.