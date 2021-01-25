Glancing Back for Jan. 25

CHARLESTON — With help from two local residents, Chicago printing company J.J. Collins finalized purchase of the former Moore Business Forms building yesterday. J.J. Collins, a family-owned business, does print work similar to Moore and serves customers throughout the country. J.J. Collins was one of two interested buyers in the property. The other buyer wanted the site for a warehouse but J.J. Collins wasn't prepared to act as fast. Local residents Bob Moore and Max Cougill, both members of Coles Together, put down a "sizable" amount of money on the property because they didn't want to see the site be a warehouse. Jim Collins Sr. said the transaction never would have happened without Moore's and Cougill's assistance... CHARLESTON — The regional office of education will likely have a new home later this year. Representatives of the counties that make up the education service region voted yesterday to enter into an agreement with the Coles County Public Building Commission for a new office building. The representatives voted to build an office in a lot between Sixth and Seventh streets in Charleston, about two blocks south of the courthouse. The 6,000-square-foot building could be complete in about six months and will house the office that oversees public schools in Coles and six surrounding counties... CHARLESTON — Gene and Paula Hawkins of Oakland were named the Coles County Farm Bureau Members of the Year and Eric Coon of Ashmore was selected Coles County Soil and Water Conservation District Farmer of the Year in recent annual meetings. The Hawkinses own a hog farm in East Oakland Township while Coon and his father, Max, have a "100 percent" no-till operation in the Ashmore-Oakland area.