Glancing Back for Jan. 26: Petitions seek new Charleston school building

100 years ago,
Jan. 26, 1922
CHARLESTON – Petitions requesting the Charleston board of education to call a special election to vote on building a school house north of the Big Four Railroad tracks were placed in circulation yesterday afternoon. The petitions, it was believed, would be filed with Clarence C. Muchmore, clerk of the board, sometime today. These petitions follow circulation of petitions a few days ago requesting the board of education to authorize bonds to be used for building purposes… MATTOON – Emphatic denial of a statement made in today’s Chicago Tribune by Dr. W.A. Evans, whose “Health Hints” column is printed daily, that Mattoon was one of 459 municipalities in the state using impure water for domestic purposes, was made this afternoon by Dr. E.E. Richardson, city health officer. Dr. Richardson stated he has received many endorsements by the state health department of the product of the Mattoon Clear Water Company, the latest of which was received last week. The letter states among other things that water furnished by the Mattoon Clear Water Company was safe for drinking. It is true, Dr. Richardson stated, that a number of Mattoon residents use well water for drinking and domestic purposes, and some use Mattoon reservoir water. But every Mattoon resident has been notified that reservoir water is not safe for drinking.
50 years ago, 1972
CHARLESTON – Harold Moritz of Pleasant Grove Township was named winner of the Outstanding Conservation Farmer at the Coles County Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual meeting last night at the Eastern Illinois University Union Ballroom. Moritz won the Goodyear Award as the top conservation farmer for 1971. Ray Oviatt, director of the Conservation Awards Program for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., was the featured speaker and praised soil and water conservation districts as “the real pioneers of practical conservation.” Mrs. Kenneth (Norma) Nolte was elected to a two-year term as director, replacing Elgin Daily, whose term expired after serving the SWCD since 1964… CHARLESTON – Eastern Illinois University will begin its participation in the fundraising effort for the proposed Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. Jack Richardson, EIU’s fund drive chairman, said there will be a kickoff meeting of representatives from all departments tomorrow in the Booth Library Lecture Room. Dr. Byron Ruskin of Mattoon and Dr. L.R. Montemayor of Charleston will attend to answer questions. There are 58 faculty and staff members heading the fundraising efforts in various campus departments.
25 years ago, 1997
