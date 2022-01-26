Glancing Back for Jan. 26: Petitions seek new Charleston school building

CHARLESTON – Petitions requesting the Charleston board of education to call a special election to vote on building a school house north of the Big Four Railroad tracks were placed in circulation yesterday afternoon. The petitions, it was believed, would be filed with Clarence C. Muchmore, clerk of the board, sometime today. These petitions follow circulation of petitions a few days ago requesting the board of education to authorize bonds to be used for building purposes… MATTOON – Emphatic denial of a statement made in today’s Chicago Tribune by Dr. W.A. Evans, whose “Health Hints” column is printed daily, that Mattoon was one of 459 municipalities in the state using impure water for domestic purposes, was made this afternoon by Dr. E.E. Richardson, city health officer. Dr. Richardson stated he has received many endorsements by the state health department of the product of the Mattoon Clear Water Company, the latest of which was received last week. The letter states among other things that water furnished by the Mattoon Clear Water Company was safe for drinking. It is true, Dr. Richardson stated, that a number of Mattoon residents use well water for drinking and domestic purposes, and some use Mattoon reservoir water. But every Mattoon resident has been notified that reservoir water is not safe for drinking.