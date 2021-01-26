Glancing Back for Jan. 26

MATTOON — The Big Four passenger trains are running with very light patronage this month. Little broomcorn is going out of the county at present and there is almost no shipment of corn or small grains. Lumber shipments have stopped altogether and dealers say that no movement is expected before the first of June. One clerk and two laborers have been laid off in the Big Four's freight department since Jan. 1... MATTOON — Miss Genevieve Harrison, a 17-year-old colored girl of Mattoon, has composed the words of a song, which have been set to music. Copies of the song have now been received in the city. The music was written by Leo Friedman, and the song has been dedicated by the two to Miss Fanny Brice, the actress and singer. The name of the song is "You Would Not Be Leaving Me Now If You'd Loved As I Loved You." It is said to have become quite popular.

MATTOON — A federal Department of Wildlife representative told Mattoon Mayor Morgan Phipps the only way to deal with Mattoon's bird problem is by poisoning the birds' food. Robert F. Kelly of the federal agency said the proliferation of pigeons and starlings is a problem common to many towns. Kelly said the feed used is a strychnine-treated whole kernel corn placed in areas where birds feed and congregate. It should be done in winter when birds have a more difficult time finding food. He said city crews should be prepared to gather the dead birds for a few days along the feeding site after the poisoned food is used... CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University officials have not been officially offered the chance of hosting the Illinois High School Association State Track Meet, but there's a good possibility it will be moved to EIU from the University of Illinois in 1972. Illinois, longtime host of the state track meet in May, is supposedly scheduled to host the Big Ten Conference track meet the same weekend as the IHSA meet in May 1972. EIU is centrally located and has a new all-weather track that is considered one of the finest layouts in the Midwest, along with a new stadium that will seat more than 10,000 fans.