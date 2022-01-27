Glancing Back for Jan. 27: Lions Club stats in Mattoon with a roar

100 years ago,

Jan. 27, 1922

MATTOON – The Clean-Up Squad of the U.S. Veterans Bureau finished its work in Mattoon yesterday, leaving for a five-day stay in Decatur. Yesterday was the lightest of the work in Mattoon, only 23 cases being filed. A survey of the work done by the squad while in Mattoon shows that 218 cases were filed during the five days here. Of these, Coles County led in the number of men filing, with 126. Cumberland County was second with 29, Moultrie had 22, Shelby 20 and Douglas County 11. Of the 218 claims, 129 were old claims on which no action had ever been taken, while 89 were new claims… MATTOON – The Lions Club came into Mattoon with a roar last night that left little room to doubt the staying power of the organization, the work of the club starting with real pep and vim. More than 40 “cubs” were present for the initial work in organizing. Officers elected for the initial year’s work include Harry I. Hannah, city attorney, president; A.K. Gibson, first vice president; Leonard Armes, second vice president; R.D. Bills, third vice president; Montie Spitz, secretary; Harry Presler, treasurer; Claude L. Ashbrook, lion tamer; and Charles M. Fletcher, tail twister. The International Association of Lions Clubs was formed in Chicago in 1917.

50 years ago, 1972

CHARLESTON – Coles County veterans who served in either of the world wars will have their finances approved by approximately $61,000 this year by virtue of a special distribution. Veterans of World War I and World War II will receive additional funds in the next six months with the bulk of it being distributed by April 15, according to reports from the U.S. Veterans Administration. Only about one-fourth of the 3,490 Coles County residents who were in those wars will share in the extra funds. They are the ones who hold National Life Insurance government policies. The $61,000 going to Coles County will be divided among 870 veterans. The average check for the World War I veteran is $135 while the average check for the World War II veteran is $68… CHARLESTON – The United States government caught the brunt of controversial Lester Maddox’s pick-handle in Eastern Illinois University’s Lantz Building last night as the Georgia lieutenant governor spoke under the auspices of EIU’s Lecture Series Board. The former governor’s speech, spiced by a smattering of catcalls and heckling during the question-and-answer period, was devoted heavily to vociferous praise of the free enterprise system and criticism of government. He had kind words for the younger generation, said those who dwell on race are the true racists and, “until someone better comes along,” he supports George Wallace for president.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON – Driving on Illinois interstate highways was made challenging yesterday by a fresh powder of snow. Local weather observer Dalias Price of Charleston recorded 3 inches of snow yesterday. Although the snowfall was not as heavy as the 11 inches that fell on Jan. 9, it still made for some dangerous driving conditions. While there were few incidents in Mattoon and Charleston, Coles County Sheriff’s deputies were kept busy assisting Illinois State Police with cars that slid off of Interstate 57. In Cumberland and Clark counties the story was much the same as those sheriff’s departments were busy helping state police and motorists on Interstate 70 and U.S. Route 40… MATTOON – From employee benefits to innovative ways to help fund worthy organizations, Wilb Walker went beyond the ordinary in both his business and community. For his efforts and accomplishments, Walker received the Civic Award from the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce at its annual dinner Saturday night. Walker began his grocery career in 1939, going on to win praise as a pioneer who participated in development of such ideas as the Universal Product Code, which now is on virtually every retail item purchased. He also initiated local events such as the annual grocer day for cancer that has collected about $42,000 for the American Cancer Society.

