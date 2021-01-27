Glancing Back for Jan. 27

MATTOON — Users of the heat service of the Central Illinois Public Service Company have had a battle with the cold temperatures since 11 o'clock yesterday morning when search was started for the discovery of a leak. Radiators have been refrigeration plants, and prospects this morning were not very bright for full restoration of the service. One leak was discovered and repaired, but two other leaks are being sought by a large force of men. Superintendent Rue stated that while he could not assure full heat service would be restored today, he hoped that the 12 hours of light would be sufficient for locating the leaks...MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Miss Alice Robertson, Muskogee's own political star and a former Mattoon resident, says she is still a little surprised to have been the only woman in the country to have been elected to Congress in the recent election. "I feel a little guilty — like a kitten who has stolen the cream." She said she told a meeting of the Muskogee Kiwanis Club she regarded her success as "the culmination of 25 ancestors among the Indians of Oklahoma during the past 95 years." Miss Robertson's parents moved their home from Oklahoma to Mattoon at the onset of the Civil War, living at Western Avenue and 19th Street. Sometime after the war, the family returned to Oklahoma.