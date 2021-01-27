Glancing Back for Jan. 27

100 years ago,
Jan. 27, 1921
MATTOON — Users of the heat service of the Central Illinois Public Service Company have had a battle with the cold temperatures since 11 o'clock yesterday morning when search was started for the discovery of a leak. Radiators have been refrigeration plants, and prospects this morning were not very bright for full restoration of the service. One leak was discovered and repaired, but two other leaks are being sought by a large force of men. Superintendent Rue stated that while he could not assure full heat service would be restored today, he hoped that the 12 hours of light would be sufficient for locating the leaks...MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Miss Alice Robertson, Muskogee's own political star and a former Mattoon resident, says she is still a little surprised to have been the only woman in the country to have been elected to Congress in the recent election. "I feel a little guilty — like a kitten who has stolen the cream." She said she told a meeting of the Muskogee Kiwanis Club she regarded her success as "the culmination of 25 ancestors among the Indians of Oklahoma during the past 95 years." Miss Robertson's parents moved their home from Oklahoma to Mattoon at the onset of the Civil War, living at Western Avenue and 19th Street. Sometime after the war, the family returned to Oklahoma.
50 years ago, 1971
CHARLESTON — The area around the proposed Lincoln Reservoir will have to be rezoned by local government agencies or "Uncle Sam" will step in and do it. Bill Leegan, acting chief of the planning division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, delivered that message yesterday to the Coles County chapter of the Wabash Valley Association. Leegan told the gathering that "planning is necessary" for a project of the Lincoln Reservoir's size. He said the $42 million lake and dam project would prevent approximately $3 million a year in flood damage. He said the reservoir will account for a projected 1.8 million visitor days annually once it is in full operation and could supply enough water to supply more than 200,000 people... MATTOON — Two Mattoon couples recently completed a 28-day tour of Europe for just $10 a day. Dr. and Mrs. Elmer Goetz and Mr. and Mrs. John Phipps recently returned from the trip that Dr. Goetz said cost a total of only $1,600 for he and his wife. That figure included the drive to New York City, airfare, Eurorail pass, lodging, meals and souvenirs. Goetz said the two couples did a lot of pre-trip planning, also took a French class at Lake Land and learned about 50 words in German.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — A local hauler is offering a curbside recycling program to residents willing to sort their trash. Customers of G&G Refuse pay nothing for the recycling pickup on Wednesdays. Non-G&G customers pay $2.50 a month. The company started a cardboard recycling program last February. It currently collects about 17 tons, more than one semi-trailer load per week. About 100 Mattoon customers have signed up for the curbside program. G&G has about 35 curbside customers in both Toledo and Neoga... MATTOON — Efforts to recycle old Illinois Consolidated Telephone Co. phone books netted more than 30 percent of the books distributed last year, surpassing the campaign goal. ICTC's Direct Recycle program, aided by members of Boy Scout Troop 75, collected 7,329 phone books. The 10-member troop was assisted in the recycling drive by area elementary school students who brought phone books to school for the project. Nancy Huckaba, Troop 75 scoutmaster, said Scouts will use the recycling money received for uniforms, camping trips and other Scout activities.