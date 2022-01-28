Glancing Back for Jan. 28: Mattoon schools add business curriculum

100 years ago,

Jan. 28, 1922

MATTOON – When the second semester of the Mattoon High School begins on Monday, it will have in its curriculum a commercial, or business, department. To make room for this department the room used as a physical laboratory will be divided in two with glass windows and a door separating the rooms. In one of these rooms are 24 typewriters placed on desks made here in Mattoon. In the other room will be desks for shorthand workers. This new commercial course is only for third and fourth-year students. Mrs. Clara John of Milwaukee, Wis., a graduate of the University of Chicago, will be the instructor… MATTOON – An effort is being made by members of the Grand Army of the Republic to locate the graves of all old soldiers. According to GAR members there are many soldier graves in this county that are unmarked. Mattoon members of the GAR have compiled a list of soldiers who are buried in Coles County. Some of the graves are unmarked and the location of many of them is not known to the GAR. The GAR has a list of 184 old soldiers said to be buried in the county.

50 years ago, 1972

CHARLESTON – A proposal to build a rural water and sewer system throughout the county, where feasible and desired by residents, was sent to committee by the Coles County Regional Planning Commission last night. An Indianapolis firm has proposed an agreement in which the firm will construct water and sewer facilities in the county at no cost to the planning commission or county government agencies. The Indiana firm proposed doing a customer survey of rural residents and then secure funding to cover 100 percent of the cost of a rural water and/or sewer system, as well as plan and supervise construction. Under the proposal, a trust fund would be set up to compensate the firm for its services… CHARLESTON – Richard Hatcher, mayor of Gary, Ind., will be the principal speaker at the rededication of the University Union at Eastern Illinois University on Feb. 6. The Union officially will be named in honor of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in public ceremonies in the Union Ballroom. Hatcher was elected to his second term last year. His address will be preceded by a rededication dinner at 1 p.m. Following his talk, a sign bearing the union’s new name, Martin Luther King Jr. University Union, will be unveiled.

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON – Icy roads forced several Coles County-area schools to cancel classes or close early yesterday, including Charleston and Mattoon, which will not have a spring break as a result. Yesterday marked the fifth “snow day” of the winter for the Charleston school district. Mattoon now has had six days of no classes this winter. Yesterday also was the sixth emergency day for Sullivan schools. Arthur was one of the area school districts that tried to have classes yesterday, but sent students home mid-morning… CHARLESTON – In the first year as an independent board of trustees for Eastern Illinois University, Mack Hollowell of Charleston and Keith Branson of Mattoon are ready for a second year of challenges. A change in state law allowed universities in 1996 to form their own boards. Branson was one of six trustees new to EIU’s board. Hollowell, the first chairman of EIU’s board, said the year was a challenge to get organized and learn the new system of governance.

