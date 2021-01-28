Glancing Back for Jan. 28

MATTOON — Superintendent W.E. Rue of the Central Illinois Public Service Co. and a large force of men started in early yesterday morning to find the two additional leaks in the service pipes from the heating plant. Both were located about 10 o'clock in the morning. One leak was in the alley on 15th Street between Champaign and Richmond avenues. The other was located at 2405 Western Ave. Mr. Rue stated that are now only four or five patrons of the company still without heat, but heat was restored to the great bulk of patrons about 12:10 o'clock yesterday afternoon. Three CIPS heating pipes began leaking in the early hours of Wednesday morning... CHARLESTON — Responsibility for the wreck on the Clover Leaf Railroad one mile west of Ramsey on Friday, which resulted in the derailment of a freight train and the loss of $25,000 has been placed on two little boys, ages 9 and 8, who confessed to having knocked the lock off of the switch with a rock "so they could see a wreck." When the train struck the open switch, the engine and 11 gasoline tank cars left the track, overturning and plunging down an embankment. Three hundred feet of track was torn up. Total damage was estimated at $25,000.