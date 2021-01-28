Glancing Back for Jan. 28

100 years ago,
Jan. 28, 1921
MATTOON — Superintendent W.E. Rue of the Central Illinois Public Service Co. and a large force of men started in early yesterday morning to find the two additional leaks in the service pipes from the heating plant. Both were located about 10 o'clock in the morning. One leak was in the alley on 15th Street between Champaign and Richmond avenues. The other was located at 2405 Western Ave. Mr. Rue stated that are now only four or five patrons of the company still without heat, but heat was restored to the great bulk of patrons about 12:10 o'clock yesterday afternoon. Three CIPS heating pipes began leaking in the early hours of Wednesday morning... CHARLESTON — Responsibility for the wreck on the Clover Leaf Railroad one mile west of Ramsey on Friday, which resulted in the derailment of a freight train and the loss of $25,000 has been placed on two little boys, ages 9 and 8, who confessed to having knocked the lock off of the switch with a rock "so they could see a wreck." When the train struck the open switch, the engine and 11 gasoline tank cars left the track, overturning and plunging down an embankment. Three hundred feet of track was torn up. Total damage was estimated at $25,000.
50 years ago, 1971
CHARLESTON — An Ashmore couple and Lake Land College officials were honored last night at the 21st annual meeting of the Coles County Soil and Water Conservation District. Mr. and Mrs. Jack Sweeney of Ashmore Township were named the Conservation Family of the Year. The Sweeneys were honored for their work in reclaiming and restoring 80 acres they bought. In addition, Clem G. Phipps, chairman of the Lake Land College Board, and Virgil Judge, college president, received certificates of outstanding contributions to conservation. The SWCD commended the two men for their work in development of the college campus south of Mattoon. A campus lake has been completed, 57 acres are in strip cropping and 34 acres on campus have been contoured... CHARLESTON — President Nixon will ask Congress for an additional $800,000 in construction funds for the newly named Lincoln Lake near Charleston, U.S. Rep. William L. Springer, R-Champaign, said today. Springer said the Lincoln Lake funds are included in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' request in Nixon's budget for Fiscal Year 1972, which begins July 1. Congress authorized the reservoir project in 1965. Springer said the $800,000 is in addition to the $1.1 million appropriated by Congress over the past two years. Most of the funds will be used to acquire land, Springer said.