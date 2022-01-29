Glancing Back for Jan. 29: Consolidated Communications Directories first Coles Business Park tenant

CHARLESTON – Mrs. Virginia Rouse of Charleston has been included in this year’s edition of “Leaders in American Education.” Mrs. Rouse is a fourth grade teacher at Carl Sandburg Elementary School and has been teaching for 21 ½ years. She believes it is important that each child is aware of his or her worth, and says that student’s success is closely tied to that awareness. She began her career in a rural school after just one year of college. She now has a master’s degree in elementary education and credits much of her success to teachers and administrators she has been associated with… CHARLESTON – The Coles County area will be well-represented in the cast of the Eastern Illinois University theater production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” The musical based on the “Peanuts” comic strip will be double-cast in shows Feb. 3-8 in the Fine Arts Theatre. One cast will include John Webb of Effingham as Charlie Brown, Mary Yarbrough of Charleston as Lucy and Bill Prescott of Charleston as Snoopy. The other cast features J. Sain of Shelbyville as Charlie Brown and Anne Jenkins of Charleston as Lucy… CHARLESTON – Esther Watson, a senior at Charleston High School, has been named winner of the Sally Lincoln chapter the 1972 DAR Citizenship Award. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leland H. Watson of Route 2 Ashmore. The faculty vote among the senior girls on the basis of leadership, service, dependability and patriotism.