Glancing Back for Jan. 29

MATTOON — Because of the crowded condition existing at Mattoon High School, it will be necessary during the semester that begins Monday morning to have three overflows from the general assembly room, whereas during the last semester there were but two overflows. During the second half of the school year there will be 440 students in the high school. As the general assembly room can accommodate but 315 students, the remainder, about 125, will have to find seats in other parts of the building... GREENUP — The large concrete bridge at the river just west of town that has been under construction for the past year, was completed last week. This is the largest bridge in Cumberland County and is one of the first bridges built in the county that forms part of a hill. The west end of the bridge is nine feet higher than the east end... MATTOON — A gray cat, old and with a face blistered from gun shots where a marksman had not reached a vital spot, crawled up the steps to the second story office of the Illinois Central Railroad Wednesday. It mewed piteously, complaining about the unfairness of an uncharitable world. Its plight was so inspiring of sympathy that the humane officer of the Indiana Division, C.D. Whitesett, took a huge oak club, killed it and left it for burial by the janitor whenever he came in. Some time later a visitor made remarks about the cat outside the door and Mr. Whitesett said he knew the cat and had killed it. The cat was not dead, however; it simply was exposing its second life, and so, Mr. Whitesett went out and killed it again. A visitor coming along later in the day remarked about the disgusting appearance of a cat waiting outside the door. The cat was still mewing so Mr. Whitesett took his oak staff and killed it a third time, and this time he had the janitor take the cat away for burial after he examined its heart and pulse and pronounced again that both were still. There are still six of the nine lives of this old cat that have not been lived.