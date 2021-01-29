Glancing Back for Jan. 29

100 years ago,
Jan. 29, 1921
MATTOON — Because of the crowded condition existing at Mattoon High School, it will be necessary during the semester that begins Monday morning to have three overflows from the general assembly room, whereas during the last semester there were but two overflows. During the second half of the school year there will be 440 students in the high school. As the general assembly room can accommodate but 315 students, the remainder, about 125, will have to find seats in other parts of the building... GREENUP — The large concrete bridge at the river just west of town that has been under construction for the past year, was completed last week. This is the largest bridge in Cumberland County and is one of the first bridges built in the county that forms part of a hill. The west end of the bridge is nine feet higher than the east end... MATTOON — A gray cat, old and with a face blistered from gun shots where a marksman had not reached a vital spot, crawled up the steps to the second story office of the Illinois Central Railroad Wednesday. It mewed piteously, complaining about the unfairness of an uncharitable world. Its plight was so inspiring of sympathy that the humane officer of the Indiana Division, C.D. Whitesett, took a huge oak club, killed it and left it for burial by the janitor whenever he came in. Some time later a visitor made remarks about the cat outside the door and Mr. Whitesett said he knew the cat and had killed it. The cat was not dead, however; it simply was exposing its second life, and so, Mr. Whitesett went out and killed it again. A visitor coming along later in the day remarked about the disgusting appearance of a cat waiting outside the door. The cat was still mewing so Mr. Whitesett took his oak staff and killed it a third time, and this time he had the janitor take the cat away for burial after he examined its heart and pulse and pronounced again that both were still. There are still six of the nine lives of this old cat that have not been lived.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — The board of directors of the Area E-7 Hospital Association has hired a Kansas City architectural firm for construction of a 200-bed acute care hospital to be built between Mattoon and Charleston, according to George M. Tankey, president of the hospital association board. The Hewitt and Royer architect firm has been chosen for planning and site selection work. Tankey said Hewitt and Royer has planned more than 160 hospital projects. The board president said he is hopeful the new facility will be completed by spring 1974... CHARLESTON — A former president of the Charleston High School Student Council and Eastern Illinois University's student body is putting into practice his student political experiences. Jim Edgar, a 1968 graduate of EIU, is now in his third year as a legislative aide in Springfield. For the past three years, Edgar has served as administrative assistant to state Sen. Russell Arrington, senate majority leader. Edgar said he has learned that government's problems are complex. "I used to feel as a student that things were black and white only. I now know there is a lot of gray in that world," he said.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — Harry Gaines spent most of his life promoting and working for Mattoon. The Mattoon Chamber of Commerce recognized Gaines' unique contributions Saturday, naming him the winner of the organization's annual Civic Award. A longtime Mattoon High School athletic director, Gaines organized a holiday basketball tournament, a track meet with 44 teams, a downtown cross country meet with 44 teams, a wrestling tournament and the MHS Athletic Hall of Fame. He taught and coached in Mattoon for 34 years and also promoted the Cross County Mall for 12 years... WESTFIELD — Gary Worby, who owns Glass Creations in Westfield, has been designing and creating stained, leaded, beveled and etched glass for more than 20 years. Worby recently completed a series of five large contemporary stained glass windows for the ascension of Our Lord Church in Oakbrook Terrace near Chicago. He also designed windows over the entrances of two dining halls at Eastern Illinois University and one for the Worthington Inn of Charleston. Numerous other creations are in businesses, churches and wineries in California, Indiana and Illinois.