Glancing Back for Jan. 3: Coles County weather on the warm side

100 years ago,

Jan. 3, 1922

MATTOON – What is believed by Mattoon Chief of Police McKleroy to be the unraveling of wholesale robberies of grocery stores and private homes of Mattoon during the last few weeks materialized this morning by the arrest of four young boys, the oldest of which is 18 years old. It is believed the number of arrests will be increased to at least 12 by late this afternoon. The four boys now in the city jail confessed to the police and city attorney in the presence of a news reporter to the robbery of 10 Mattoon residences and four grocery stores… CHARLESTON – Coles County Clerk Elmer Elston issued 336 marriage licenses during the year 1921, according to the marriage records of his office, which is greater than one license a day. Up to several years ago, the cost of a license was but $1, but the price has been advanced to $1.50. The increased price, however, does not seem to serve as a bar to marriage… SPRINGFIELD – Central Illinois Saturday night watched the passing of its warmest year, and the year of least snowfall. Every month of the year was above normal temperature. The warmest day was July 18, when it was 100 degrees, and the coldest was Jan. 18, when it dropped to 7 above zero. The mean temperature for the year was 57 degrees, or 4.8 degrees above normal. The warmest previous year was 1913, with a mean temperature of 54.9 degrees. Total snowfall for 1921 in Central Illinois was 7.3 inches.

50 years ago, 1972

CHARLESTON – Jill Christine Parker, 8-pound, 4-ounce daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles L. Parker of RR 1, Oakland, is Charleston’s New Year’s baby of 1972. Jill Christine was born at 9:32 p.m. New Year’s Day, arriving 24 minutes before a second New Year’s baby at Charleston Community Memorial Hospital. Born at 9:56 p.m. was Benjamin Lawrence Bates, 9-pound, 1½-ounce son of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Bates of Charleston… SPRINGFIELD – Future Farmers of America leaders from 80 Illinois high schools recently attended the annual Farm Bureau-FFA Holiday Conference in Springfield. Among the 319 FFA members in attendance were Bill Nelson of Mattoon High School and Denny Pollard of Ashmore. Also attending was Larry Harris of Ashmore, executive secretary of the Coles County Farm Bureau.

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON – Will 1997 be a record-setting year for weather? It might be if the second day of the new year is any indication. A new record high for the date was established yesterday when the temperature hit 62 degrees in Charleston. The old record of 60 degrees had stood since 1916, according to local weather observer Dalias Price. But, he cautioned, don’t look for more record highs anytime soon. Yesterday’s high still doesn’t come close to the all-time high for January in Coles County. That record is 70 degrees, set on Jan. 17, 1952… MATTOON – Prime farm land was sold at public auction yesterday, bringing slightly lower than usual market prices. About 180.5 acres of land in Mattoon Township and the northern part of Seven Hickory Township brought a total of $545,477.50. Tract I of the Sara J. Gray estate sale was 117.5 acres of land sold to John Brewer of Nokomis at a bid of $3,125 an acre. Tract II brought a high bid of $2,830 an acre by Mike Litteken of Charleston for the 63-acre plot… CHARLESTON – From being the site of two lynchings and a stop in the law career of a U.S. president, the 170-year history of Charleston has been a little overwhelming for two local authors. Since January 1995, Nancy Easter-Shick and Bonnie Brooks Clark have been working to chronicle the history of Charleston’s center – its square. “’Round the Square: Life in Downtown Charleston, 1830-1996” is scheduled to be available this spring. The book contains 1,000 pictures in 440 pages.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0