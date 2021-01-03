Glancing Back for Jan. 3

100 years ago,
Jan. 3, 1921
MATTOON — The public schools were re-opened this morning at 9 o'clock, following a two weeks' vacation. The general health in the schools is reported as unusually good, due in part to the precautions taken by the school nurse to detect contagious disease at its very outset. During the two-week vacation each of the schools was given a thorough cleaning, putting them in first-class shape for the beginning of the new year... MATTOON — Some 50 sports fans turned out for the wrestling matches at the American Legion on New Year's night. There were two events, a preliminary match between William Evans and Cecil Oakley, and a main bout between Carl Furness and Jack Trinkle of Farmer City. Oakley won the first event with two straight downs. In the main event, Furness won the first fall in a little more than 11 minutes through a side hold. Trinkle won the second fall on a toe-hold, in seven minutes. Furness won the third fall and the match with another side-hold in one and a half minutes. Albro Luthy acted as referee and Abe Berkowitz as timekeeper.
50 years ago, 1971
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — High winds caused blowing snow to close some roads yesterday as a winter storm shut some factories early and sent many cars into the ditch. The official snowfall total in Charleston was about 10 inches as of 7 p.m. Mattoon had nearly four inches as of 5 p.m. Illinois Route 316 and Mattoon Township roads were closed yesterday and plants such as Kraft and Justrite were sent home early. Charleston schools will be closed today... MATTOON — Dalton Christopher Gebhardt, son of Kristen Janes and Christopher Gebhardt of Neoga, was the first baby born in 1996 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. Dalton was born at 5:58 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 2, 1996. He weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 19½ inches long... A total of 87 men and three women played in the annual Frozen Open golf tournament Monday at Rogala Public Links. Players played amid snowdrifts and used temporary greens. Top scorers were Ken Hilligoss, 34, championship flight; Charlie Baker of Windsor, 43, A flight; Tom Carter of Casey, 49, B flight; Stote Reeder of Sullivan, 59, C flight; and Lia Cook of Mattoon, women's flight.