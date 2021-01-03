Glancing Back for Jan. 3

MATTOON — The public schools were re-opened this morning at 9 o'clock, following a two weeks' vacation. The general health in the schools is reported as unusually good, due in part to the precautions taken by the school nurse to detect contagious disease at its very outset. During the two-week vacation each of the schools was given a thorough cleaning, putting them in first-class shape for the beginning of the new year... MATTOON — Some 50 sports fans turned out for the wrestling matches at the American Legion on New Year's night. There were two events, a preliminary match between William Evans and Cecil Oakley, and a main bout between Carl Furness and Jack Trinkle of Farmer City. Oakley won the first event with two straight downs. In the main event, Furness won the first fall in a little more than 11 minutes through a side hold. Trinkle won the second fall on a toe-hold, in seven minutes. Furness won the third fall and the match with another side-hold in one and a half minutes. Albro Luthy acted as referee and Abe Berkowitz as timekeeper.