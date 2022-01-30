Glancing Back for Jan. 30: Would your town bet $50,000 on football game? These two did

MATTOON – The first edition of the 1921-22 “Riddle,” published by Mattoon High School, made its appearance today. Marjorie McFadden is the editor-in-chief of the Riddle. Dale Gilbert is business manager and Frank Taylor is circulation manager. The Riddle is in magazine form, containing 64 pages of interesting reading matter, liberally interspersed with photos, cartoons and pen drawings of different kinds. Much of the favorable impression left by the magazine is the neat product of printing, a work produced by the Gazette Printing Company… WINDSOR – The Windsor Gazette notes that O.J. Swain received a letter last week from Spain in which the writer claimed to have a fortune secreted. He stated if Swain would only send a few paltry dollars to a friend, who would secure the letter writer’s release from a Spanish prison, the letter writer would send Swain $100,000 of it. The old swindle was worked to a frazzle years ago, but it appears to have been revived. It was addressed to “A.J. Swain, Planing Mills, Windsor, Ill., U.S.A.” As Swain has been out of the planning mill for 15 or 20 years, the swindlers should update their mailing list… CHAMPAIGN – The rivalry between two country towns, which became so acute that approximately $100,000 was bet on a high school football game, was the cause of a scandal that resulted in disqualification of nine University of Illinois athletes and reaches into Notre Dame University. A group of citizens of Carlinville decided last fall to “clean out the rival town of Taylorville” by obtaining 10 college stars to play on their football team and bet $50,000 that Carlinville would win. But Taylorville learned on the pledge, and obtained nine college stars, allegedly from the University of Illinois, for its own team and local residents matched the $50,000 Carlinville bet. The game ended with Taylorville a winner, 16-0, $50,000 in cash to the good, Carlinville out an equal sum and nine Illinois athletes disqualified from college competition.

MATTOON – The number of Illinois farms continues to decline, though not as fast as in previous years. An Illinois Agricultural statistics book, published by the Department of Agriculture, shows 76,000 Illinois farms in 1996, down from 77,000 in both 1994 and 1995. The number of Illinois farms has declined by 7,000 so far in the 1990s. In the year 1910, there were 253,000 farms in Illinois with 203,000 in 1950… MATTOON – Popcorn production is alive and well in central Illinois, Indiana and Missouri. This year the Vogel Popcorn Co. near Mattoon will contract 5,000 acres of popcorn from farmers in the three-state area, said Vogel field representative Philip Uphoff. About 20 percent are local growers. When Golden Valley Microwave Foods built and opened the plant in 1987, it contracted about 2,000 acres the first year. Vogel Popcorn is a subsidiary of Golden Valley, based in Edina, Minn. Much of this microwavable popcorn is shipped to other plants for packaging under the Act I and Act II label… CHARLESTON – Plans have begun in the effort to get a new Interstate 57 interchange a few miles north of Illinois Route 16 in Coles County. The “Coles Together Update” newsletter says Coles County representatives have met with Illinois Department of Transportation officials to begin a study. The mayors of Charleston and Mattoon, the County Board chairman and representatives of several industries met with IDOT officials on Jan. 10. The purpose of a new interchange is to make access to I-57 easier for the new Mattoon Enterprise Park and the Charleston Industrial Park. Both sites are on the north side of the two communities and a new interchange would mean heavy trucks would not have to maneuver through city streets. If all goes well, sometime early in the next century we should see a new interchange for the industrial areas of the two cities.