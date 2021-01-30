Glancing Back for Jan. 30

MATTOON — The son of a Montrose couple is one of the men responsible for the survival equipment the Apollo 14 astronauts will need after their splashdown following the lunar landing mission. Air Force Staff Sgt. Melvin A. Tays, son of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil G. Tays, and other airmen packed survival equipment aboard the space vehicle six months in advance of the flight and put the gear through various tests. Sgt. Tays is an equipment specialist at the Manned Spacecraft Center in Houston. He is responsible for assuring that radio beacon, liferaft, lights and sea dye markers are aboard the space craft and working properly. Apollo 14 is to blast off for the moon tomorrow with astronauts Alan Shepard Jr., Edgar Mitchell and Stuart Roosa on board... MATTOON — The St. Louis Cardinals will feature a new look in 1971, from a new style of uniform to a new attitude on the field. Four Cardinals — pitcher Nelson Briles, shortstop Dal Maxville, first baseman Joe Hague and utility infielder Dick Schofield — along with some front office personnel — visited Mattoon this week on the Cardinal Caravan. Schofield, recently acquired from the Boston Red Sox, is from Springfield, Ill. This will be his third stint with the Redbirds.