Glancing Back for Jan. 30

100 years ago,
Jan. 30, 1921
Sunday. No paper.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — The son of a Montrose couple is one of the men responsible for the survival equipment the Apollo 14 astronauts will need after their splashdown following the lunar landing mission. Air Force Staff Sgt. Melvin A. Tays, son of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil G. Tays, and other airmen packed survival equipment aboard the space vehicle six months in advance of the flight and put the gear through various tests. Sgt. Tays is an equipment specialist at the Manned Spacecraft Center in Houston. He is responsible for assuring that radio beacon, liferaft, lights and sea dye markers are aboard the space craft and working properly. Apollo 14 is to blast off for the moon tomorrow with astronauts Alan Shepard Jr., Edgar Mitchell and Stuart Roosa on board... MATTOON — The St. Louis Cardinals will feature a new look in 1971, from a new style of uniform to a new attitude on the field. Four Cardinals — pitcher Nelson Briles, shortstop Dal Maxville, first baseman Joe Hague and utility infielder Dick Schofield — along with some front office personnel — visited Mattoon this week on the Cardinal Caravan. Schofield, recently acquired from the Boston Red Sox, is from Springfield, Ill. This will be his third stint with the Redbirds.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — A pickup truck did at least $60,000 damage Sunday night when it rammed into the front of the Mattoon Water Department office, 1201 Marshall Ave. The impact sent the truck three bricks deep into the building, pushing a desk and other furnishings back several feet, Water Department General Manager Mike Smyser said. It's the first time in his 28 years with the department that anyone has driven into the building. A 44-year-old Toledo man was driving the truck south on 12th and struck three utility poles before striking the building. He was cited for driving under the influence... TOLEDO — The Cumberland County Development Corp. on Saturday presented Gary Kuhns with its Citizen of the Year for Economic Development Award. Kuhns served as president of CCDC for the last three years and is the president of First Mid-Illinois Bank and Trust in Neoga. Pat Ehrhart, secretary of the organization, praised Kuhns' contributions over the past six years.