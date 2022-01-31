Glancing Back for Jan. 31: Sullivan fire visible from miles away

100 years ago,

Jan. 31, 1922

MATTOON – Freight movement along the Indiana Division of the Illinois Central Railroad is reported to have reached such an amount that the division office is contemplating leasing a number of freight cars from other railways. In case this does happen it will mean additional men put back to work. Work in the car repair department shows a considerable decrease with a force of less than 50 percent. It is expected that all of the men laid off on Jan. 25 will return to work tomorrow… NEOGA – The Neoga Village Board, with the assistance of some merchants and residents, purchased a siren fire and burglar alarm for use in the village. It has been placed in the center of the business district and will be operated from the telephone exchange and the Illinois Central Railroad office, being electronically equipped. The town will be divided into sections, with a certain number of whistles for each section, so citizens on hearing the siren whistle will know immediately from which section the alarm comes. It has a weird, terrifying sound, which could not possibly be confused with any other whistle. It was heard from a distance of four miles, so it should be plainly heard all over the village.

50 years ago, 1972

CHARLESTON – Mrs. Margaret Loos, a registered nurse active in volunteer cancer work, and Daniel Thornburgh, assistant professor of English at Eastern Illinois University and president of the Charleston Playground and Recreation Board, were named Charleston’s Outstanding Citizens at the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner Saturday evening. Mrs. Loos is unit chairman of the local American Cancer Society. She also assists with Red Cross blood drives and maintains a supply of bandages and sees that they are supplied to the needy. Thornburgh is a former newspaper and radio journalist who has seen the city’s recreation department offerings double in his time with the board… SULLIVAN – Fire did an estimated $200,000 to $300,000 damage to the Landers Grain Co. in Sullivan yesterday, but firefighters from at least five communities managed to save the front part of the structure as well as a supermarket located less than 100 feet from the blaze. Cause of the fire is unknown. Flames could be seen for nearly 10 miles. The three trucks of the Sullivan Fire Protection District were assisted by firemen and equipment from Bethany, Lovington, Findlay and Mattoon, which sent its aerial truck to the scene… URBANA – Yields of 193 bushels of corn per acre and 60 bushels per acre of soybeans earned Gary Huddleston of Route 3 Casey recognition as district winner in the 20th annual Illinois 4-H X-Tra Yield Activity. The Cumberland County 4-H member received a wrist watch from FS Services, which cooperates with the University Of Illinois College Of Agriculture Extension Service in sponsoring the program.

25 years ago, 1997

LERNA – Bob Baker, who manages and farms the thousand-plus acres and cattle that make up Ga-Lo Farms, has been named Coles County Soil and Water Conservation District’s Conservation Farmer of the Year. The farm is a Centennial Farm, having been in the family for more than 100 years. Baker’s parents, Gale and Lois Baker, still live in the farmhouse where Baker was raised. Baker now lives just down the road. Baker drills his soybeans and also builds his own waterways, terraces and diversions to cut down on topsoil erosion. Baker is still reluctant to no-till his corn, but is waiting for the right technology to come along… ASHMORE – Plans are progressing for a new rural water district, and organizers are urging those interested to sign a contract now for a cheaper hookup fee. More than 200 people attended an informational meeting in the Ashmore Gym last night to learn more about the Embarras Area Water District, which tentatively includes eastern Coles County, all of Douglas County and a portion of Cumberland County. To join the water district, a person must pay a $100 deposit. An additional $400 is due once the system is built. In the tentative water district there are about 2,500 potential users EAWD officials say. Coles County has the highest number of potential users with 1,500 while Douglas County has 700 and Cumberland County has 300. As of yesterday, 224 people had signed up for the proposed water district.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0